Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Very Good Quality Car! I Love It!
My grandma bought this car new with only a few miles. She wasn't easy on the car. She would run hard from red lights and the car pulled a big mountain 5 miles long and another 30 something every day for 11 years for her work. The car now has 207,500 miles on the original engine and transmission and STILL has great passing power! I am 18 and I bought this car from her last year. I take it on very long trips(200 miles at a time). People don't think it's reliable anymore with so many miles, but I feel very assured that it will get me there and back! It's a very pretty car and has great trunk and leg room! I think this car will reach 300,000 miles no problem. Quite on roads and rides very smooth
Wow Runs and Runs
I picked up this car with 200,000+ and keep on driving it. Now yes i have put in several things but when it comes down to it - it is cheaper then a car payment. It has alt, water pump, radiator, bearings, lots of brakes and rotors, couple random sensors, etc. This thing is more reliable the my wife's newer ride and it cracked 300k recently!
Never own another one
I bought this car new. Constant brake problems. Some electrical problems. Replaced the front wheel bearings. Fuel gauge went crazy at around 80,000 miles. Very uncomfortable for a taller person.
my 1999 chevrolet malibu
i have never had a problem from my 1999 chevy malibu. i bought it from a junk yard for $800, it got hit in the front end. no major damage. its still running. i replaced the front bumper cover and thats all that got messed up on it. i got it and it only has 164,000 miles on it. have not had to put any work into it. have had it since nov last year. motor is still strong. you have to take care of the car for you to have it a long time. you know not hot rodding it.... etc
Don't buy one New or Used
I brought my 99 Malibu LS in September 2007 after my beloved Saturn was totaled. So far in the shop more then 17 times in a row! I should have bought that Saturn L200 in the lot! So far 2 head gaskets, radio knobs fell off, stalls out when ever it wants, under powered V6! Gas guzzler, paint uninspiring! Never like Chevy or GM but the only GM I will buy again is Saturn! I also replaced my starter 2 times and the keyless entry broke as well. Seat comfort gets uncomforable after driving! Now I'm saving for a 2009 car but definitely will not be a Malibu!
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer