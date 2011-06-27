  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

Very Good Quality Car! I Love It!

malibuls1, 05/04/2014
My grandma bought this car new with only a few miles. She wasn't easy on the car. She would run hard from red lights and the car pulled a big mountain 5 miles long and another 30 something every day for 11 years for her work. The car now has 207,500 miles on the original engine and transmission and STILL has great passing power! I am 18 and I bought this car from her last year. I take it on very long trips(200 miles at a time). People don't think it's reliable anymore with so many miles, but I feel very assured that it will get me there and back! It's a very pretty car and has great trunk and leg room! I think this car will reach 300,000 miles no problem. Quite on roads and rides very smooth

Wow Runs and Runs

Electroman37, 09/03/2010
I picked up this car with 200,000+ and keep on driving it. Now yes i have put in several things but when it comes down to it - it is cheaper then a car payment. It has alt, water pump, radiator, bearings, lots of brakes and rotors, couple random sensors, etc. This thing is more reliable the my wife's newer ride and it cracked 300k recently!

Never own another one

Lee, 07/09/2005
I bought this car new. Constant brake problems. Some electrical problems. Replaced the front wheel bearings. Fuel gauge went crazy at around 80,000 miles. Very uncomfortable for a taller person.

my 1999 chevrolet malibu

tiger56, 02/10/2012
i have never had a problem from my 1999 chevy malibu. i bought it from a junk yard for $800, it got hit in the front end. no major damage. its still running. i replaced the front bumper cover and thats all that got messed up on it. i got it and it only has 164,000 miles on it. have not had to put any work into it. have had it since nov last year. motor is still strong. you have to take care of the car for you to have it a long time. you know not hot rodding it.... etc

Don't buy one New or Used

Chevy Malibu Garbage, 11/27/2008
I brought my 99 Malibu LS in September 2007 after my beloved Saturn was totaled. So far in the shop more then 17 times in a row! I should have bought that Saturn L200 in the lot! So far 2 head gaskets, radio knobs fell off, stalls out when ever it wants, under powered V6! Gas guzzler, paint uninspiring! Never like Chevy or GM but the only GM I will buy again is Saturn! I also replaced my starter 2 times and the keyless entry broke as well. Seat comfort gets uncomforable after driving! Now I'm saving for a 2009 car but definitely will not be a Malibu!

