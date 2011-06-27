Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews
oldie but goodie
been driving this car for 9 years! Was my company car that we purchased. It's been a great, reliable car, comfortable, good for travel as well as around town. Good mileage, low maintenance. Passing down to one of the kids... Safe car that still has some life in it I'm sure.
good car
This is the best car I have ever owned. I have over 135,000 miles on it and it still drives like a dream. I have only done routine maintenance. I did have to get the intake manifold done and the brakes plus get new tires. Now I am told it needs rack and pinion but the car has performed over 8 years for me and I think the repairs are worth it. Love my car. P.S., the check engine lights comes on and off but this hasn't shown a problem
chevy got the name wrong
the confusion chevy did by having a van and auto called by the same name was BAD. They shoulda called it the "Monte Carlo 4 Door" because its the 4 dr version of the 2 dr monte carlo without the larger doors . its a great car and gets 30 mpg only trouble we had was electric windows stopped working due to cheaply made parts.and the interiort fan got plug by leaf debris. vehical corners very nice. seats 6 total
I miss my Chevy.
The car was wonderful until the day I crashed it, and then its air bags probably saved my life. Everything I look for in a car is reliability. I bought the car at 40k and drove it to 60k and it was wonderful throughout. The car was also fun to drive with great pick-up and nice handling. It was a great car and I miss it.
Lumina 2000
It drives very well and the speed is great. The interior is pretty good, it's very comfortable. The only problem is the inside of the car needs a little work on its parts. A few are loose, but of course it's a 2000. It runs rather well on the gas and the air conditioner (A/C) is great. Very much a family car. I had a 2000 Nissan Maxima before. Very sporty. It had quite a bit of mechanical problems which was getting to expensive to continously fix. I am very happy with my decision on purchasing a 2000 Lumina. It really puts a smile on my face.Oh and the Midnight blue color is beautiful. You gotta love it.
