Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews

Works great for me yuraasup , 08/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it more than 4 years ago. No major repairs so far. Smoth ride, good acceleration. Very roomy, big trank. Transmission is very quiet and smoth. I paid $4000 for it and it paid back to the last penny. Fuel economy is poor, but I was told that something should be fixed, but gas is relatively chip, so who cares... Thinking about buying another Chevy vechicle. Report Abuse

Lumina Euro Eric , 10/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had a lot of fun with my 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Euro. I put it through hell for the year and a half that I had it. It had already had 167,000+ on it when I got it and I drove it until the head gasket blew at 177,000+. It was definitely worth the 600 I paid for it. It was a great buy Report Abuse

best $200 i ever spent tucker , 04/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My dad found this for me while I was car shopping. It was meant to be a temporary car but I fell in love. The lumina never failed to start throughout the entire first Maine winter I put it through, though the doors did have a tendency to freeze open, but as soon as the car warmed up they'd thaw and I could shut them properly. I lived in this car for the summer of 2008 and the bench seats are like sleeping on a couch. I've seriously never been in a more comfortable car. I've never had a Major problem with this car, always routine maintenance done a little too late. Had the car for almost two years and she's in rough shape, but I've put her through hell. I love my lumina and highly recommend! Report Abuse

Got my money's worth GreenMan18 , 09/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 12k miles in spring of '94. It now has over 167k miles. This car took every bit of abuse I gave it. Body held up for as long as it could and longer than expected living in the "rust belt". Interior is still fresh and firm. Other than the notorious GM brake problem...this car has been solid. Radiator went at 140k (rust related). Battery went at 150k. Stuts at 90k. Rear suspension is now officially shot,bushings are gone (150k). Still runs like a top! Report Abuse