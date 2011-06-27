Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Length199.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Light Beige
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
