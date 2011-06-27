  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Lumina Minivan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.0 in.
Rear hip Roomno55.2 in.
Rear leg roomno36.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomno59.2 in.
Measurements
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.3000 lbs.
Curb weight3366 lbs.3686 lbs.
Gross weight5126 lbs.5126 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Maximum payload1257.0 lbs.1257.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Med Gray
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Tan
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Light Teal Metallic
