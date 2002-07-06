Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan for Sale Near Me

We've owned several vans over the years and use them pretty hard in our antiques business. The Lumina is far superior to the Caravan we had (I'd not own one of those again if it was gifted to me - BAD experience). The Lumina is right up there with our old VW Vanagon, but much more stylish and, yes, has power to go up hills and air conditioning! We like this vehicle, have friends who own them and would recommend it as a good mini van option for someone considering purchase. We bought ours as a lease-return with 25K on it and it is now at 80K .. mostly all trouble free.

