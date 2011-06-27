2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

UNDERRATED, SO-SO IMAGE, SAD PRODUCTION STOP Pops , 03/30/2019 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 61 people found this review helpful Professionally, I drive many makes and models each 100-500 miles daily over interstates and local streets and changing the vehicle daily. The Impala is one of my top favorites and accordingly I own one. Cabin room and seating comfort is superb. Ease of steering effort is optimal and handling ranks with the best rivaling some sports oriented sedans. V6 acceleration is very powerful and braking is competitive. Fuel economy is 29 highway at 75mph and 18 city. Logic of dash and steering wheel controls is good and easy to operate. Features most all of the latest high-tech safety items. I would improve (1) quality of dash plastic materials and (2) extension length of telescoping steering wheel. Tremendous vehicle and value. Sad to see GM abandon the full-size sedan market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than expected Rasmaxwell , 09/30/2019 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have 8,000 miles on my 2019 Impala Premier, and I would like to pass along my comments.The GM V6 engine is smooth and capable, and ditto for the well matched 6 speed automatic transmission. Highway mileage is an impressive 30-34 mpg, depending upon speed/weather/traffic. The car cruises effortlessly and with minimal road noise. I did swap out the standard 20 inch wheels with mediocre Bridgestones for 18 inch wheels with V-rated Michelins, and this change contributed in a major way to lower road noise and a smoother ride. Handling is above average. The seats are also very comfortable for long drives of several hundred miles. Passenger and trunk space is impressive. It remains to be seen how well this car holds up over 50,000+ miles. That being said, I currently have no regrets in buying this car. I never thought that I would say this about a Chevy, as I have principally owned Toyota and Honda products in the past. Update as of 3/31/20 - No issues at 15,400 miles. Concerned about resale value.

impala baby robert , 04/07/2019 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful this car is great it is a under valued car,that is of great value for your dollar spent.it is a shame chevy could'nt sell more.

Impala problem unresolved Bubba , 02/05/2019 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 42 people found this review helpful There is a compartment at the front of the console that contains a cell phone charger. While the vehicle is in motion, outside air comes in this compartment. If the vehicle is sitting still & the fan (heater/ac) is running this also blows outside air through this compartment. During the cold months this offsets the heater with cold air coming in. In the summer months, the hot outside air will offset the AC. I took this car back to the dealership service dept. They compared this to 2 other 2019 Impalas on their lot. Both of the other impalas had this same issue, but the dealership declared this to be "normal." I don't think this is normal. I have filed a complaint with Chevrolet, received a case number & was told a representative would contact me on 2/5/2019. That hasn't happened yet. I am still waiting to see what happens. Received call back from Chevrolet today. Representative called dealership & was told the same thing I told her-"because 2 other 2019 Impalas on their lot had the same that my impala is performing "as normal." Issue still not resolved. I guess I can stuff a rag in the compartment to block the outside air from coming in the compartment BUYER BEWARE