2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
- The Impala carries over unchanged for 2019
- Part of the 10th Impala generation introduced for 2014
- Smooth, quiet ride
- Spacious rear seat and trunk
- Sleek cabin with lots of technology upgrades
- Capable optional V6
- Underwhelming performance and fuel economy from standard four-cylinder
- Some interior surfaces feel cheap
- Thick roof pillars hamper visibility
- Advanced collision prevention tech restricted to top trim level
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Highlights of the 2019 Chevrolet Impala include its smooth ride, roomy interior with lots of space for rear-seat passengers, and one of the most massive trunks available in any sedan. Chevy has also updated the latest Impala generation over its life with newer infotainment and connectivity features. What the Impala has in spades, though, is that smooth large-car feeling on the road.
There aren't a ton of choices for affordable full-size sedans these days, but the king of this class is the Toyota Avalon, which was fully redesigned for 2019. Buyers who are looking to get the most features for their money might want to check out the Kia Cadenza. The Buick LaCrosse also offers a more luxurious and recently redesigned take on the full-size segment. Perhaps the more significant issue is that midsize sedans, such as the excellent new Honda Accord, rival the Impala for space and refinement at a much lower starting price.
2019 Chevrolet Impala models
The 2019 Chevrolet Impala is a four-door, five-passenger sedan that's available in three trim levels. Thanks to equipment upgrades last year, the base LS trim is more than just bare-bones transportation. Moving up to the LT trim gets you upgraded interior materials and access to several option packages. The range-topping Premier trim offers an extensive and upscale list of standard features.
Two engines are available. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder (197 horsepower, 191 pound-feet of torque) is standard on the LS and LT trim levels, while a 3.6-liter six-cylinder (305 hp, 264 lb-ft of torque) is standard for the Premier and optional in the others. Both engines use a six-speed automatic transmission and are only available with front-wheel drive.
The LS trim starts with a good selection of standard features. You get 18-inch steel wheels, sound-insulating laminated windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, air conditioning, an eight-way power driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (includes 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity), a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Chevy's MyLink infotainment system that includes an 8-inch touchscreen interface, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Moving up to the LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, remote engine start, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, rear air vents, extra headrest adjustments, and a few other small interior trim upgrades.
The Impala LT also offers many upgrade packages. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The LT Entertainment package pads on navigation, an 11-speaker Bose stereo system, a CD player, ambient interior lighting and a 120-volt outlet. Want a sunroof and a rear spoiler? Order the Sunroof and Spoiler package.
There's also the LT Convenience package, which includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Convenience package can be upgraded with the LT Leather package, which adds leather upholstery and a power-adjustable front passenger seat.
The top-trim Impala Premier gets 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, heated power seats and leather upholstery, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and some unique exterior accents. It also includes the contents of the LT's Driver Confidence, Entertainment, and Sunroof and Spoiler packages.
Packages for the Premier trim include the Premier Confidence package, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and 20-inch wheels. The Premier Convenience package adds ventilated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory settings, and auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors.
Both the LT and Premier trims also have access to the Midnight Edition Appearance package, which adds black-painted 19-inch wheels, replaces the chrome exterior trim with black-painted pieces, and includes special black interior trim pieces. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Midnight Edition Impalas are only available in black.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Impala LTZ (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Impala has received some revisions, including an overhaul of the infotainment system, the addition of more standard features, and changes to option packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Impala, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|9.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility6.0
Quality7.0
Utility9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Impala.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Professionally, I drive many makes and models each 100-500 miles daily over interstates and local streets and changing the vehicle daily. The Impala is one of my top favorites and accordingly I own one. Cabin room and seating comfort is superb. Ease of steering effort is optimal and handling ranks with the best rivaling some sports oriented sedans. V6 acceleration is very powerful and braking is competitive. Fuel economy is 29 highway at 75mph and 18 city. Logic of dash and steering wheel controls is good and easy to operate. Features most all of the latest high-tech safety items. I would improve (1) quality of dash plastic materials and (2) extension length of telescoping steering wheel. Tremendous vehicle and value. Sad to see GM abandon the full-size sedan market.
I have 8,000 miles on my 2019 Impala Premier, and I would like to pass along my comments.The GM V6 engine is smooth and capable, and ditto for the well matched 6 speed automatic transmission. Highway mileage is an impressive 30-34 mpg, depending upon speed/weather/traffic. The car cruises effortlessly and with minimal road noise. I did swap out the standard 20 inch wheels with mediocre Bridgestones for 18 inch wheels with V-rated Michelins, and this change contributed in a major way to lower road noise and a smoother ride. Handling is above average. The seats are also very comfortable for long drives of several hundred miles. Passenger and trunk space is impressive. It remains to be seen how well this car holds up over 50,000+ miles. That being said, I currently have no regrets in buying this car. I never thought that I would say this about a Chevy, as I have principally owned Toyota and Honda products in the past. Update as of 3/31/20 - No issues at 15,400 miles. Concerned about resale value.
this car is great it is a under valued car,that is of great value for your dollar spent.it is a shame chevy could'nt sell more.
There is a compartment at the front of the console that contains a cell phone charger. While the vehicle is in motion, outside air comes in this compartment. If the vehicle is sitting still & the fan (heater/ac) is running this also blows outside air through this compartment. During the cold months this offsets the heater with cold air coming in. In the summer months, the hot outside air will offset the AC. I took this car back to the dealership service dept. They compared this to 2 other 2019 Impalas on their lot. Both of the other impalas had this same issue, but the dealership declared this to be "normal." I don't think this is normal. I have filed a complaint with Chevrolet, received a case number & was told a representative would contact me on 2/5/2019. That hasn't happened yet. I am still waiting to see what happens. Received call back from Chevrolet today. Representative called dealership & was told the same thing I told her-"because 2 other 2019 Impalas on their lot had the same that my impala is performing "as normal." Issue still not resolved. I guess I can stuff a rag in the compartment to block the outside air from coming in the compartment BUYER BEWARE
|LT 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,520
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,720
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,020
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
|LS Fleet 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,020
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 6300 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Impala safety features:
- Lane Change Alert
- Also known as blind-spot warning, it sounds and flashes warnings when moving into a lane where another car is already present.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Monitors for vehicles moving across the path of the car when you're in reverse.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Alerts the driver to potential collisions with vehicles that have slowed or stopped suddenly in front of the car.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Impala vs. the competition
Chevrolet Impala vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord might be a midsize sedan, but it claims slightly more rear-seat legroom than the Impala, more active safety features and a lower starting price. This latest generation is bigger and more refined than ever, and it's one of our favorite sedans. That said, the Impala has a more traditional large-car feel on the road, which is sure to appeal to some buyers.
Chevrolet Impala vs. Chevrolet Malibu
The Chevrolet Malibu is technically the Impala's little brother, although it offers almost as much passenger space. The midsize Malibu also benefits from a more recent redesign and provides a more engaging driving experience than the big Impala. There's even a hybrid version that returns an excellent 45 mpg combined.
Chevrolet Impala vs. Toyota Avalon
With its recent ground-up redesign, the Avalon has cemented itself as a top large-sedan pick. Loaded with all the latest technology, lots of room and much-improved driving dynamics, the Avalon is a must-look if you're in the market for a mainstream full-size sedan.
- The Impala carries over unchanged for 2019
The 2019 Chevrolet Impala may wear a storied name, but this restrained and comfortable sedan is very different from the coupe of 60 years ago. The Impala of today is a handsome sedan that boasts an enormous trunk, exceptional interior room, and near-luxury ride quality and noise isolation. Of course, the other thing that's come a long way since 1958 is technology, and the 2019 Impala has plenty. For starters, the Impala's standard equipment includes a rearview camera and Chevy's friendly MyLink system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
The 2019 Impala's base LS trim also starts with sound-insulating laminated windows, automatic headlights, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and keyless entry with push-button start. It makes for an appealing bargain proposition with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but it lacks access to option packages.
Move up to the LT, and Chevrolet will offer you all sorts of option packages beyond the standard interior trim upgrades and dual-zone climate control. Heated leather seats, a Bose audio system and a sunroof are all available. You can also add blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
At the top of the range is the Impala Premier, which comes with almost all of the LT's optional equipment. The Premier can be upgraded even further with luxuries such as ventilated front seats and conveniences including adaptive cruise control. Unfortunately, it's the only trim that offers forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance — technologies that are more readily available on competitors (and sometimes standard).
Two engines are offered. The first is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (197 horsepower, 191 pound-feet of torque), which is standard on the LS and LT trim levels. A 3.6-liter six-cylinder (305 hp, 264 lb-ft of torque) is standard equipment for the Premier and optional for the LS and the LT. In either case, Chevy equips the Impala with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
There's a lot to like about the Chevrolet Impala. Not every car can effortlessly eat up the miles all day long and carry five people and all their luggage to boot. Make sure to read our full review to find out more, and check out our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Impala near you.
The 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Impala Sedan 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Impala Sedan.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Impala Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, Premier, LS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan here.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan?
2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,570. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,118 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,118 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,452.
The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,530. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,894.
The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 14.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 21 new 2019 [object Object] Impala Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,895 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,576 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Impala Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Impala Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Impala Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Impala for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,617.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,852.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan and all available trim types: LT, Premier, LS, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Impala Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
