Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Impala
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque187 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Trunk Organizeryes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Body-Color Surround Grilleyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Topaz Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Silver Topaz Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
