Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,905
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Comfort and Convenience Packageyes
Premium Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,905
100 watts stereo outputyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,905
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Trunk Organizeryes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,905
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,905
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
20" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Front track62.2 in.
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Topaz Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Silver Topaz Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Red Rock Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, leather
  • Jet Black/Mojave, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,905
19 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,905
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,905
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
