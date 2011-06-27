Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'm on my 2nd one, wonderful cars. J. Montague , 03/22/2016 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 of these cars, I bought a 2005 brand new it had 7 mi on it. It lasted until 2015 when the transmission went out at 215K miles. Now that I'm retired and not commuting 60 miles a day I decided to buy another one. I now on a 2004 Base with the sports appearance package that had 72,000 mIles (now 77,820) from the original owners. These cars are very reliable, all I did in the '05 was oil changes, tune ups, fuel filters, pretty much preventative maintenence. The only issue with these cars that I have is the transmissions. Around 75,000 miles it begins to slip gears (not skip) all it needs is the solenoids need replaced. I did it on the 2005 and I'm planning on doing it on my current 2004 here soon along with a flush, filter change, and fill. I get excellent mileage I can get 22-25mpg with mixed driving and on the recent 500 mile round trip I took to Milwaukee with 100% highway driving with the cruise on 65 I got 30.4 mpg. The ride is wonderful, my wife has a 2013 Nissan Sentra and I can't stand it, it may get wonderful gas mileage, but the ride is harsh and it's very small for my long legs I can't get a good seat adjustment. I assume take the Impala. You can buy these for cheap with around 150K miles for about $2500.00, these are definetly worth the money and are almost bullet proof except for the transmission & lower intake gaskets. If you want a nice reliable car that does decent on gas and is minimal on repairs if maintained, then look for one of these, if they were decently taken care of, you can have a wonderful car for a decent price. Even my 2005 wasn't badly priced when it was brand new (around $21,500) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Imma Chevy Girl latashas , 01/07/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I've been blessed with the opportunity to drive multiple cars ranging from a 7 series BMW, a Cadillac Eldorado, and multiple chevy's. I love my chevy as a courrier I travel about 8 times more than the average person. Bought the car in 2007 with 50,000 miles and here it is three years later and I have over 194,000 on it. Every day I get in and it cranks right up regardless of what may be going on with it. I have had to make the obvious repairs to do wear and tear but I can tell you this, if you take care of your car it will take care of you.

Fabulous Car Mike , 08/03/2015 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car used on the last day of 2007; it had 75000 miles on it. In the past 110,000 miles/~8 years of ownership this has been a very reliable car. It consistently gets 28MPG on the highway. It has a smooth ride, and the seats are quite comfortable. The driver's side has adjustable lumbar support. The controls are all easily reachable while driving. Handles in the snow like a dream. I have replaced the battery once. I have just put the second set of brakes on it about a week ago. At 185000 miles it still does not burn any oil. It is quiet when driven down the interstate. The trunk is cavernous. Plenty of room for rear-seat passenger - my 6'5" son has ridden back there when he has visited. Good visibility. It has started every time I have turned the key - except that one time I had to replace the battery. I only hope that every car I buy is as faithful to me as this car has been. Chevy got this one right! The headlights got foggy from age/weather and so I decided to replace them. What an easy job that was. 15 minutes total, and that includes upackimg the lights. A single clip holds the headlight to the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Ridiculously Reliable ekkuru , 03/15/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my dad, with nearly two-hundred thousand miles on it. Granted, he treated that thing well, but it's still rolling like new. The only problems it's had was a broken fuel gauge and a warped rotor.