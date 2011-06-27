  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity20 cu.ft.
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight4061 lbs.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
