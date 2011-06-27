  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS Consumer Reviews

Amazing Multipurpose Vehicle

max solano, 10/11/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This started as my Monday through Friday vehicle. In the 18 months, and 65,000 miles I have owned it, it has become my weekend car as well. The sports car and the truck have been relegated to the back of the driveway. This HHR SS serves as a daily driver and a weekend hauler. Great acceleration and great gas mileage if you stay out of the turbo's maximum boost. Noisy cabin at speed and entirely too much plastic used in the interior, but still FUN to drive. Have only had one issue with the clutch slave cylinder, but Chevy covered the repair under warranty. Other than that,the vehicle has only had oil and filter changes. Changed out the Michelin tires at 45k miles, Conti's have improved ride.

Peppy little wagon, dealer upgrade-able to 290 HP

Vintage Racer, 01/12/2019
Panel SS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Only complaint: Panel trim desperately needs backup camera. Impossible to see backing out of a parking space. Good handling, good brakes. Stiff suspension can be a little harsh on rough roads. A real sleeper at red lights with good acceleration when you want it. With the Stage 1 dealer upgrade it will smoke the tires with traction control turned off and competitive mode on. After Stage 1 upgrade requires premium grade gas and still gets 30 mpg on the highway. Overall I love this little wagon and have driven it daily for the past 6 years. I hate Chevy discontinued this model.

Report Abuse
