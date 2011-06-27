Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS Consumer Reviews

max solano , 10/11/2010

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This started as my Monday through Friday vehicle. In the 18 months, and 65,000 miles I have owned it, it has become my weekend car as well. The sports car and the truck have been relegated to the back of the driveway. This HHR SS serves as a daily driver and a weekend hauler. Great acceleration and great gas mileage if you stay out of the turbo's maximum boost. Noisy cabin at speed and entirely too much plastic used in the interior, but still FUN to drive. Have only had one issue with the clutch slave cylinder, but Chevy covered the repair under warranty. Other than that,the vehicle has only had oil and filter changes. Changed out the Michelin tires at 45k miles, Conti's have improved ride.