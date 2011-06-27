Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS Consumer Reviews
Amazing Multipurpose Vehicle
This started as my Monday through Friday vehicle. In the 18 months, and 65,000 miles I have owned it, it has become my weekend car as well. The sports car and the truck have been relegated to the back of the driveway. This HHR SS serves as a daily driver and a weekend hauler. Great acceleration and great gas mileage if you stay out of the turbo's maximum boost. Noisy cabin at speed and entirely too much plastic used in the interior, but still FUN to drive. Have only had one issue with the clutch slave cylinder, but Chevy covered the repair under warranty. Other than that,the vehicle has only had oil and filter changes. Changed out the Michelin tires at 45k miles, Conti's have improved ride.
Peppy little wagon, dealer upgrade-able to 290 HP
Only complaint: Panel trim desperately needs backup camera. Impossible to see backing out of a parking space. Good handling, good brakes. Stiff suspension can be a little harsh on rough roads. A real sleeper at red lights with good acceleration when you want it. With the Stage 1 dealer upgrade it will smoke the tires with traction control turned off and competitive mode on. After Stage 1 upgrade requires premium grade gas and still gets 30 mpg on the highway. Overall I love this little wagon and have driven it daily for the past 6 years. I hate Chevy discontinued this model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the HHR
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner