Consumer Rating
(82)
2009 Chevrolet HHR Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, capable cargo hauling, distinctive design, SS model is a spirited performer.
  • Lackluster handling and braking from non-SS models, some cheesy interior trim.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Steady improvement has made the 2009 Chevrolet HHR a solid choice for a small wagon.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet introduced the HHR three model years ago in what was a fairly obvious attempt at competing with Chrysler's successful PT Cruiser. Even though both were small, retro-styled wagons, we felt the HHR had little to offer, as the PT had the upper hand when it came to both engine choice and features. Early HHRs were also hindered by a lack of standard safety features -- omissions included side curtain airbags, antilock brakes and stability control. But improvements over previous model years have made the 2009 Chevy HHR a much more competitive and desirable small wagon. The aforementioned safety features now come standard (although the HHR still lacks rear disc brakes on all models except the SS), and this sharp-looking little wagon can haul up to 63 cubic feet of cargo and achieve 30 mpg on the highway.

We like that Chevy offers the HHR in three distinct flavors. The volume leader is the regular four-door wagon, but business owners (or consumers with a sense of humor) will be intrigued by the Panel version, which has windowless rear cargo doors and side panels, along with useful convenience features like a rear 40-amp power point and storage compartments in the loading floor. If you prefer peppy performance to penuriousness at the pump, there's always the SS version, with its 260-horsepower turbocharged motor and sport-tuned chassis.

Of course, the HHR is far from the only practical small wagon on the market today. In fact, the competition is pretty stiff. The Scion xB offers its own unique appeal, along with nearly 7 extra cubic feet of cargo space and comparable fuel efficiency. The Mazda 3 can't carry as much stuff, but it offers contemporary styling and superior handling, and the Mazdaspeed 3 version is more than a match performance-wise for the HHR SS. There are also the redesigned Toyota Matrix/Pontiac Vibe twins. But if you like the look of the 2009 Chevrolet HHR, we'd say it's definitely worth a test drive.

2009 Chevrolet HHR models

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Chevrolet HHR is available as a regular four-door wagon or a two-seat Panel variant with windowless rear doors and side panels. Both the regular wagon and the Panel model come in three trim levels: LS, LT and SS. The LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning with cabin filtration, cruise control, keyless entry, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with MP3 playback and an auxiliary audio jack. The uplevel LT trim is subdivided into two packages -- standard 1LT and upgraded 2LT. The 1LT includes upgraded 16-inch wheels and an eight-way power driver seat. The 2LT adds a firmer suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, exterior chrome accents, color-keyed running boards, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium audio system with a subwoofer. The high-performance SS variant loses the 2LT's standard premium stereo but gains a powerful turbocharged engine, unique exterior styling cues, 18-inch alloy wheels, an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, a boost gauge and two-tone sport seats and interior trim.

Options on the base LS are limited to minor enhancements such as running boards. Major options for the LT include remote vehicle starting (included with the automatic transmission), leather seating with heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity and a sunroof. The SS can be outfitted with the optional Performance Package, which adds a limited-slip front differential and Brembo front brakes, and the 2LT's premium audio system can also be added. The HHR Panel van comes similarly equipped in the same trim levels but has windowless rear cargo panel doors (they open via remote release), windowless rear quarter panels, cargo floor storage compartments and a rear 40-amp power point for electronic equipment.

2009 Highlights

More safety features come standard on all models of the 2009 Chevrolet HHR, including ABS, stability control and side curtain airbags. The 2.2-liter and 2.4-liter engines can now run on E85, and the turbocharged SS model is available in the rear-windowless Panel body style. And although the in-dash six-CD changer is no longer offered, the base stereo system now includes satellite radio and MP3 playback. Bluetooth connectivity is also available.

Performance & mpg

Base LS and midlevel 1LT HHRs come equipped with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 149 hp and 152 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the 1LT and standard on the top-level 2LT model is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder generating 175 horses and 167 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission or available four-speed automatic. The SS comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four that pumps out 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque when paired with the standard five-speed manual; these numbers drop to 250 hp and 222 lb-ft when the optional four-speed auto is selected.

The naturally aspirated 2.2-liter and 2.4-liter engines are coarse at higher rpm and short on low-end power, though the larger 2.4-liter does deliver a fairly spirited performance once it gets going. The SS model, though, is an altogether different beast, offering up gobs of manic turbocharged thrust that should generate 0-60 sprints in the low 6-second range. EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2.2-liter engine stand at 21 mpg city/30 highway and 24 combined with the manual transmission; a similarly equipped 2.4-liter model has a 20/28/24 rating. HHR SS models are surprisingly fuel efficient given the extra performance, having a 21/29/24 rating with the manual.

Safety

Antilock brakes with a front disc/rear drum setup are mandatory across the HHR lineup, with the exception of the SS, which comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Stability control and side curtain airbags are also standard, though front seat-mounted side airbags are not available. OnStar is also standard on all HHR models.

Despite the absence of those side airbags, the HHR earned a highest-possible five-star rating in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration testing for both front- and side-impact crashes.

Driving

The 2009 Chevrolet HHR features an unusually quiet and comfortable ride for a compact wagon, though the trade-off is overly soft handling characteristics when driven spiritedly. It also doesn't help that the electric power steering system is rather slow-witted and devoid of feel. Braking isn't fun either, as the HHR exhibits tenuous straight-line stability during panic stops. The saving grace for the HHR lineup is the SS model, which handles better than any vehicle with a torsion-beam rear axle and economy-car roots should. But the steering is still a bit vague, even though it's been quickened considerably from the base setup. Overall, though, the SS is a hoot to drive thanks to its tossable nature and eager turbocharged engine. It's also compliant enough over bumps to be a livable daily driver.

Interior

The Chevy HHR's cabin is attractive and functional. It has handsome, bright-ringed gauges, easy-to-use stereo and climate controls and impressive outward visibility on regular wagon models. On the downside, some of the interior plastics are on the cheesy side and outward visibility is substantially compromised on the largely windowless Panel models. The optional leather seats are better-bolstered and more supportive than their standard cloth cousins. Legroom is ample front and rear, and the front passenger seat and rear seats fold easily to provide a flat loading surface. Maximum cargo capacity is admirable, if not class-leading, at 63 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet HHR.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
82 reviews
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thank God for a good dealership
1badstroker,08/07/2011
Bought my 2009 HHr in 4/10 and it has had more problems that all my cars I owned in 40 plus years. The pass. side power windows quit after about 4 weeks of ownership and the drivers side front and rear floors were wet. This water caused the wires to corrode and the ecm to go out which caused the windows to get no power. The dealer fixed this under good will. Then after that the dealer fixed another short and then after a time the key would not come out of the ignition. The dealer replaced the shifter and the ignition switch and that has corrected the problem. Since then I had to replace the battery and front brakes. All good now.
Under the radar
Mitch,12/15/2017
LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
No problems in over 8 years. Purchased used with low miles. Handles well on Midwest snow and ice. Electronic steering does not give much feedback, but is precise. Brakes are adequate. Good upright, supportive seats. Relatively small, vertical windshield may be disconcerting. Easy entry to front seats. HHR handles heavy loads well. Generally a comfortable ride at highway speeds.
The little wagon that could!
Bill D,12/31/2017
LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I originally purchased this used 2009 HHR with 75,000 miles for it's cargo space. I love that the rear seats fold down flat and even with the cargo area. Plus the area is humongous! Since this is the 2LT model it does have a few extra bell & whistles. The remote start and heated leather seats are a nice option here in N.E. PA. I recently drove it for over 6 hours to visit my grand kids. I never once had to readjust the seat to get more comfortable during the long ride. The thought never even entered my mind. It was very windy during the trip and the wind noise at the driver's window was annoying. The ride was smooth and the gas miles was as expected. We had an ice storm and then snow on top of the ice. The HHR did not do well on hills under these conditions. In fact the ride was a little scary. I purchased snow tires for all four wheels. The next day we had more snow, welcome to N.E. PA. What a difference with the snow tires. I was able to keep up with the 4WD SUVs without feeling any lost of control. I have a steep driveway that I couldn't get up with the regular tires. With the snow tires there is no problem at all. The HHR does have two lower gears you can shift into if needed. However it would have been nice to have a slap shift with the automatic trans. It would have also been nice to have a couple of USB ports. I'll hve to get an adapter to fit in the useless cigarette lighter.
2009 HHR - My Pride and Joy
HHR owner,10/15/2016
LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car with 30,000 miles for $7500. It now has 279,000 miles and the only reason why I have to put her down is because it has been hit at least 7 different times since I own her. The first time the door was hit by someone pulling of their driveway. The back truck door was hit by a car sliding in snow. The left side was hit at least three times because I had her parked at a corner. The right left side was hit on the top, not sure how that one happen. The last one was the left side of the passage door was hit by someone who decided to run a stop sign. I drove this car from Trenton NJ to the Bronx 6 days a week, and she always came through for me. It was a true wonder. I took her when there was a recall by Chevy, for the ignition problem but she manage to get through that. Though she was not the best looking car out there she continue to ride better than any other car. I never fixed the dents and continue to ride her as is until the last hit. The insurance company because of the damage "totaled her." In all the years that I have driven cars I have never had one as loyal and reliable as this one. I have had two Camarys and they could not even come close. I am currently looking for another HHR. Chevy did right by me when they made this one.
See all 82 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet HHR
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
155 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
155 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
155 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
