I bought this car with 30,000 miles for $7500. It now has 279,000 miles and the only reason why I have to put her down is because it has been hit at least 7 different times since I own her. The first time the door was hit by someone pulling of their driveway. The back truck door was hit by a car sliding in snow. The left side was hit at least three times because I had her parked at a corner. The right left side was hit on the top, not sure how that one happen. The last one was the left side of the passage door was hit by someone who decided to run a stop sign. I drove this car from Trenton NJ to the Bronx 6 days a week, and she always came through for me. It was a true wonder. I took her when there was a recall by Chevy, for the ignition problem but she manage to get through that. Though she was not the best looking car out there she continue to ride better than any other car. I never fixed the dents and continue to ride her as is until the last hit. The insurance company because of the damage "totaled her." In all the years that I have driven cars I have never had one as loyal and reliable as this one. I have had two Camarys and they could not even come close. I am currently looking for another HHR. Chevy did right by me when they made this one.

Read more