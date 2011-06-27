  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet HHR SS Consumer Reviews

Red Rocket

Dave Henry, 09/17/2010
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought the car sight unseen, and it had a different seat than the one I tested, and also a sunroof, both of which cut into the very limited headroom. The car is a blast to drive, especially since I added the dealer installed turbo upgrade. Handling and precise steering are surprising in a retro wagon. I have major problems seeing out of the car. The roofless/windshield design make me crouch down to see overhead traffic lights, and the center windshield rear view mirror obstruct vision severely. Also, there's a huge blind spot when changing lanes. The 4 speed auto is missing at least one gear, as the turbo is always trying to make up for the huge gaps. I'd get the manual trans next time.

Report Abuse

Best Buy for the Money

Kevin, 06/01/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We been driving this car for about a month and each day we love it more and more. Gets great gas milage, handles great, and when you need to move the turbo kicks in. Plenty of room inside for a small car. I'm 6 ft tall, 210lbs and there is plenty of knee and head room. We have two younger kids and they love it.

Report Abuse

Love my HHR SS

Tim, 10/30/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have almost 3000 miles on the SS. Gas mileage is better than expected so far. I commute 50 miles round trip, mostly the Katy Freeway in Houston. The last four tanks averaged 26.5 mpg (actual calculated miles divided by gallons purchased, not the car's computer mpg display.) My previous vehicle was a 2000 Tahoe, a great truck with no problems. The handling and acceleration of the SS is great. I don't have the brake issues other posters have noted. I plan to put a lot of miles on the car.

Report Abuse

Gotta love this car!!

LB, 11/02/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

All I can say is "Man is this car fun to drive!" And I'm just finishing up about 10 years of driving a BMW 5 series and X-5. The torque and acceleration are just awesome in this car, and I don't even have the Stage 1 Kit installed yet. Even though I have an AT rather than Manual, it is still fast and still fun. I've only had it for a couple of weeks, so I'm sure the glamor will wear off, but for right now, this car is a blast to drive. I can't speak for the other versions, but the SS is the way to go if you are into performance as well as looks.

Report Abuse

FUN car after inital bugs worked out

BeSwift, 01/19/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought new. Very FUN car. At about 12k developed a major electrical problem that took months to resolve. Car would DIE at random, at speed! Almost got me killed twice on I-95. I'm angry at the horrible customer service I received at count em 3 different dealers before the problem got fixed...more so than the problem itself. Now that problem is resolved, and I've got confidence in it again, I'm very happy with it.

Report Abuse
