Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

Van for All uses AKJIM , 05/30/2005 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I'd previously owned 2 Ford 15 passenger vans and this was my first Chevy Express Van. I'm NEVER going back to the Ford vans! This Express Van drives with much greater stability and handling honesty. It has been trouble free for 62,000 miles and is still going strong. I pull the seats and use it to haul plywood or put in a fouton for traveling. I even carry a motorcycle inside on occassion. Driving at 55 I get 17-18 mpg (5.7 L engine) on long trips. Highly Recommended! I just bought a 2005 for my business uses too.

Love my van! Susan , 02/09/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I would love to drive a sporty little Thunderbird, but reality is that I have 4 teenage athletic boys. We bought the van to cart the boys (and their teams) to various sporting events, plus we like to travel. With 12 passenger seating, 6 of us can travel from MN to TX in comfort and we can haul the entire soccer/basketball/baseball team to games, no problem, yet it still fits in my garage fine. With my hitch, I can haul anything. My beefs are: braking system - pads need to be replaced often, and with the most expensive pads to keep them from squeaking badly; the gas mileage stinks! Plus, I usually do end up providing transportation for the entire team/youth group, since I can.

Better than SUV for larger Families Stephen Burton , 03/20/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have a Family of 8 and needed a replacement for our Suburban that was totaled by a drunk. Equity in Suburban to little to replace with same. Opted for a basic Conversion Van. Quad Seating, rear bench folds into a bed. 5L V-8. Result is very nice ride, and better value for the money. Conversion adds insulation which greatly reduces interior noise from road. 7100 lb GVWR is plenty, and with seats removed can haul massive cargo. 20% better mpg than Suburban - 17 vs 14, more living space. Large picture windows allow toddler in car seat excelent view of world outside. 6ft7 son can sit anywhere and have plenty of room. Great for long distance travel.

GMC 3500 8.1 Liter Ext. Wheelbase rsmmac , 04/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have already driven 30,000 trouble- free miles with this van. I had a fiberglass top added after I bought it (with installed TV and VCR) and we have enjoyed road trips with our three kids (and often another family and their kids). I average 11 MPG at about any speed/incline/load. Love the 8.1 Liter V8 power and torque.