Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,469
|$3,019
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,202
|$2,691
|Average
|$979
|$1,667
|$2,037
|Rough
|$655
|$1,131
|$1,382
Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$1,781
|$1,998
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,588
|$1,781
|Average
|$930
|$1,202
|$1,348
|Rough
|$622
|$816
|$915