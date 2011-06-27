Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,770
|$21,180
|$23,623
|Clean
|$18,051
|$20,356
|$22,683
|Average
|$16,612
|$18,708
|$20,803
|Rough
|$15,174
|$17,060
|$18,923
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,558
|$20,870
|$23,215
|Clean
|$17,847
|$20,058
|$22,291
|Average
|$16,425
|$18,434
|$20,444
|Rough
|$15,003
|$16,810
|$18,596
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,196
|$17,347
|$19,526
|Clean
|$14,614
|$16,672
|$18,749
|Average
|$13,449
|$15,322
|$17,195
|Rough
|$12,285
|$13,972
|$15,641
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,851
|$17,958
|$20,093
|Clean
|$15,243
|$17,259
|$19,294
|Average
|$14,029
|$15,862
|$17,694
|Rough
|$12,814
|$14,464
|$16,095
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,958
|$22,085
|$24,245
|Clean
|$19,193
|$21,226
|$23,280
|Average
|$17,664
|$19,507
|$21,350
|Rough
|$16,135
|$17,789
|$19,421
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,831
|$20,234
|$22,670
|Clean
|$17,148
|$19,447
|$21,768
|Average
|$15,782
|$17,872
|$19,964
|Rough
|$14,415
|$16,298
|$18,159
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,742
|$18,952
|$21,195
|Clean
|$16,100
|$18,215
|$20,351
|Average
|$14,817
|$16,740
|$18,664
|Rough
|$13,535
|$15,265
|$16,977
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,852
|$20,196
|$22,573
|Clean
|$17,168
|$19,411
|$21,675
|Average
|$15,800
|$17,839
|$19,878
|Rough
|$14,432
|$16,267
|$18,082
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,596
|$22,041
|$24,520
|Clean
|$18,845
|$21,183
|$23,544
|Average
|$17,344
|$19,468
|$21,592
|Rough
|$15,842
|$17,753
|$19,641
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,077
|$17,140
|$19,231
|Clean
|$14,499
|$16,473
|$18,466
|Average
|$13,344
|$15,140
|$16,935
|Rough
|$12,189
|$13,806
|$15,405
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,835
|$15,720
|$17,630
|Clean
|$13,305
|$15,108
|$16,929
|Average
|$12,245
|$13,885
|$15,525
|Rough
|$11,185
|$12,662
|$14,122
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,618
|$23,169
|$25,757
|Clean
|$19,828
|$22,267
|$24,732
|Average
|$18,248
|$20,464
|$22,682
|Rough
|$16,668
|$18,661
|$20,632
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,757
|$20,421
|$23,120
|Clean
|$17,077
|$19,627
|$22,200
|Average
|$15,716
|$18,038
|$20,360
|Rough
|$14,356
|$16,449
|$18,520
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,016
|$22,579
|$25,177
|Clean
|$19,249
|$21,700
|$24,176
|Average
|$17,715
|$19,943
|$22,172
|Rough
|$16,182
|$18,186
|$20,168
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,709
|$16,829
|$18,977
|Clean
|$14,145
|$16,174
|$18,222
|Average
|$13,018
|$14,864
|$16,711
|Rough
|$11,891
|$13,555
|$15,201
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,831
|$21,130
|$23,461
|Clean
|$18,110
|$20,308
|$22,528
|Average
|$16,667
|$18,664
|$20,660
|Rough
|$15,224
|$17,019
|$18,793