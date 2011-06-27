  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac ATS
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Cadillac ATS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,770$21,180$23,623
Clean$18,051$20,356$22,683
Average$16,612$18,708$20,803
Rough$15,174$17,060$18,923
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,558$20,870$23,215
Clean$17,847$20,058$22,291
Average$16,425$18,434$20,444
Rough$15,003$16,810$18,596
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,196$17,347$19,526
Clean$14,614$16,672$18,749
Average$13,449$15,322$17,195
Rough$12,285$13,972$15,641
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,851$17,958$20,093
Clean$15,243$17,259$19,294
Average$14,029$15,862$17,694
Rough$12,814$14,464$16,095
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,958$22,085$24,245
Clean$19,193$21,226$23,280
Average$17,664$19,507$21,350
Rough$16,135$17,789$19,421
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,831$20,234$22,670
Clean$17,148$19,447$21,768
Average$15,782$17,872$19,964
Rough$14,415$16,298$18,159
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,742$18,952$21,195
Clean$16,100$18,215$20,351
Average$14,817$16,740$18,664
Rough$13,535$15,265$16,977
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,852$20,196$22,573
Clean$17,168$19,411$21,675
Average$15,800$17,839$19,878
Rough$14,432$16,267$18,082
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,596$22,041$24,520
Clean$18,845$21,183$23,544
Average$17,344$19,468$21,592
Rough$15,842$17,753$19,641
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,077$17,140$19,231
Clean$14,499$16,473$18,466
Average$13,344$15,140$16,935
Rough$12,189$13,806$15,405
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,835$15,720$17,630
Clean$13,305$15,108$16,929
Average$12,245$13,885$15,525
Rough$11,185$12,662$14,122
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,618$23,169$25,757
Clean$19,828$22,267$24,732
Average$18,248$20,464$22,682
Rough$16,668$18,661$20,632
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,757$20,421$23,120
Clean$17,077$19,627$22,200
Average$15,716$18,038$20,360
Rough$14,356$16,449$18,520
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,016$22,579$25,177
Clean$19,249$21,700$24,176
Average$17,715$19,943$22,172
Rough$16,182$18,186$20,168
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,709$16,829$18,977
Clean$14,145$16,174$18,222
Average$13,018$14,864$16,711
Rough$11,891$13,555$15,201
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,831$21,130$23,461
Clean$18,110$20,308$22,528
Average$16,667$18,664$20,660
Rough$15,224$17,019$18,793
Sell my 2016 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Cadillac ATS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,108 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,108 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,108 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Cadillac ATS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Cadillac ATS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Cadillac ATS ranges from $11,185 to $17,630, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Cadillac ATS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.