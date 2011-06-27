Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

good/ bad red , 07/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought last fall w/ 183k miles from linen business. First replaced fuel pump and trans cooler. Good runner. Trans slips in the 4th gear solenoid. Holds a lot. Thin metal body but galvanized. Kinda makes me sorry I didn't hold onto my old Ford p/u, so much simpler and cheaper parts! Report Abuse

Too many problems Don , 07/14/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this van used with 21000 miles on it. It has been maintained with all synthetic fluids since I have owned it. I had to replace the transmission at 189000 miles and once again at 241000 miles. Fuel pump had to be replaced at 140000 miles. Shift cable replaced at 135000 miles. Most of the miles have been highway miles and the van has never been driven hard. Many repairs over the years, but the main complaint is the poor transmission quality for such a heavy duty vehicle. Still driving the van with over 250000 miles on it. The engine is as good as ever.

van frog20 , 12/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a good reliable vehicle for making office supply deliveries and works well for small furniture also.