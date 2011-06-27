  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Express Cargo
2.5
4 reviews
red, 07/28/2009
Bought last fall w/ 183k miles from linen business. First replaced fuel pump and trans cooler. Good runner. Trans slips in the 4th gear solenoid. Holds a lot. Thin metal body but galvanized. Kinda makes me sorry I didn't hold onto my old Ford p/u, so much simpler and cheaper parts!

Too many problems

Don, 07/14/2009
I bought this van used with 21000 miles on it. It has been maintained with all synthetic fluids since I have owned it. I had to replace the transmission at 189000 miles and once again at 241000 miles. Fuel pump had to be replaced at 140000 miles. Shift cable replaced at 135000 miles. Most of the miles have been highway miles and the van has never been driven hard. Many repairs over the years, but the main complaint is the poor transmission quality for such a heavy duty vehicle. Still driving the van with over 250000 miles on it. The engine is as good as ever.

van

frog20, 12/07/2002
This is a good reliable vehicle for making office supply deliveries and works well for small furniture also.

chevt express garbage

bigman1, 09/06/2007
I bought this vehicle with 52,000 miles on it the carfax was clean and the vehicle overall was a very clean good looking vehicle. I took meticulous care of it oil changes and everything down to tire rotations. well it now has 84,000 miles on it and i'm on the second engine, the AC has gone out, replaced the fuel pump twice in about 13 months, alternator, the tensioner was replaed twice as well as some other pulley and numerous other things, so many i cant remember in short i have put almost 5k (half of what i originally paid) into this piece of garbage hoping that that will be the last problem but no sooner does somethin else break down.

