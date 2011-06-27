Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,930*
Total Cash Price
$16,522
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,229*
Total Cash Price
$22,191
LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,520*
Total Cash Price
$22,839
LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,552*
Total Cash Price
$22,353
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,575*
Total Cash Price
$16,846
LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,812*
Total Cash Price
$23,487
LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,284*
Total Cash Price
$16,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$939
|$1,195
|$573
|$2,682
|$7,446
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,075
|Financing
|$888
|$715
|$528
|$332
|$119
|$2,583
|Depreciation
|$3,526
|$1,413
|$1,242
|$1,102
|$989
|$8,272
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,797
|$5,656
|$5,702
|$4,904
|$6,871
|$32,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$2,762
|$1,262
|$1,606
|$770
|$3,602
|$10,001
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,193
|$960
|$710
|$445
|$160
|$3,469
|Depreciation
|$4,736
|$1,897
|$1,669
|$1,480
|$1,329
|$11,111
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,159
|$7,597
|$7,658
|$6,587
|$9,228
|$44,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$2,843
|$1,299
|$1,653
|$792
|$3,707
|$10,293
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,255
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,228
|$988
|$730
|$458
|$165
|$3,570
|Depreciation
|$4,874
|$1,953
|$1,717
|$1,523
|$1,368
|$11,435
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,543
|$7,818
|$7,882
|$6,779
|$9,498
|$45,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$2,782
|$1,271
|$1,617
|$776
|$3,628
|$10,074
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,202
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$161
|$3,494
|Depreciation
|$4,771
|$1,911
|$1,681
|$1,490
|$1,339
|$11,192
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,255
|$7,652
|$7,714
|$6,635
|$9,296
|$44,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$2,097
|$958
|$1,219
|$584
|$2,734
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,096
|Financing
|$906
|$729
|$539
|$338
|$122
|$2,633
|Depreciation
|$3,595
|$1,440
|$1,267
|$1,123
|$1,009
|$8,434
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,989
|$5,767
|$5,814
|$5,000
|$7,005
|$33,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$2,923
|$1,335
|$1,699
|$815
|$3,812
|$10,585
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,263
|$1,016
|$751
|$471
|$170
|$3,671
|Depreciation
|$5,013
|$2,008
|$1,766
|$1,566
|$1,407
|$11,760
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,927
|$8,040
|$8,106
|$6,972
|$9,767
|$46,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$2,016
|$921
|$1,172
|$562
|$2,629
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$890
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,054
|Financing
|$871
|$701
|$518
|$325
|$117
|$2,532
|Depreciation
|$3,457
|$1,385
|$1,218
|$1,080
|$970
|$8,110
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,605
|$5,545
|$5,590
|$4,808
|$6,736
|$32,284
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Equinox
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
