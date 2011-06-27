Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
2009 Equinox
My wife and I recently traded a 2006 Grand Caravan for a 2009 Equinox 2LT. We wanted something a bit smaller and more modern and the Equinox really fits what we were looking for. The styling is great. The controls are far more advanced than GM used to put on their vehicles. The handling is tight. The seats are comfortable. We totally happy with this decision. We looked at many of it's competitors, and liked the Equinox the best by far. Anyone thinking that GM still doesn't make vehicles that consumers want should take a look at the Equinox.
A Very Good Purchase
Bought this vehicle after considerable research. My decision came down to the Audi Q5 3.2 or Eq Sport. I like/ own Audis, although now overpriced. Very similar power, comparable handling, interior room, and amenities. Obviously, big difference in cachet, resale value and sticker price. Athough there are many choices in this vehicle class, these two stood out for handling and performance, without going to a Porsche or BWM (way overpriced/valued). After driving for 27 months/36000 miles, this was a great choice. Other than minor issues with bluetooth, this has been a solid vehicle, with NO problems, interior holding up well, despite heavy use/athletic gear hauling. Fuel use more than expecte
Trasmission and electronics
I purchased this 2009 chevy equniox for my used 3 years ago with 50,000 miles on it. When we purchased it finish was starting to come off on the controls, but not bad. Everything was good for the first year then the problems started. First was the drivers door lock would not work with the fob after 2 years. You had to use the Manuel key. Then the third year the service tration control light came on. Then the service engine light. Then the trasmission started slipping. The vehicle started going down quick. Yesterday I decided it was time to trade it in @ 81,00 miles and it was such a relief. Chevy is not what it used to be. A friend that is a chevy mechanic told us that the head gasket would need to be replaced soon because that is a very common problem. The resale value is also poor. Trade in was only $2,500 -$3,500. We still owed $8,000 on it so we ended up paying Msrp to get the suv paid off. Lesson learned. I bought a new hyundai sonata and bought my wife a new kia sorento. 100,000 mile warranty and best rated for reliability.
Research before you buy one!
Stabilitrak Off/Traction Control Off/Service Stabilitrak light coming on. Can not find an issue in the vehicle even after having it taken in 3 times. Apparently this warning means about 1,000 different things could be wrong with the vehicle. I actually made it 21 miles home from leaving the service department this time before it came on. Please, please do your research on this. There are hundreds of complaints on the issue and evidently GM does nothing about it because it is a continuing issue!!
2009 Sport Equinox
We looked at a lot of suvs and crossovers. We knew as soon as we drove the Equinox Sport that this was a great vehicle. Great Power and Handling. It can tow my boat, because it has a 3500 lb towing capacity. Has good gas mileage if you do not race around. The warranty is great. Equinox is fun to drive and very versatile.
