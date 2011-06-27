2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Amazing car Sara , 05/15/2019 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This was my first "big girl" car and I wanted something roomy with good gas mileage and a little kick in the engine. The Chevy Cruze is a dream! The exterior is gorgeous, the turbo engine gives me a satisfying boost, and I only pay $27 for a full tank (Roughly 426 miles). Get this car if you need reliability and a sporty look without sacrificing mpg! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Chevy; discontinued for sale in the USA Malcol6 , 07/05/2019 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful Hatchback Premier, RS, with Driver Confidence Packages. Compared to the 2017, gives new meaning to "Government Motors". 2017: Leather seats, with pockets on back of front seats for the rear passengers; door buttons all four doors for keyless entry, all four seats heated, AC inverter at rear of console, GPS maps included at Driver Interface Console. 2019: "Leatherette" seats minus pockets, door buttons only only front doors, only front seats heated, AC inverter gone, GPS maps dropped to sell Onstar turn-by-turn instructions; RS package masculinized (more black -- Chevy emblems, aluminum wheels, added a "trunk" light. Our 2017 underperformed EPA fuel economy estimates by 10% under all conditions, though my spouse and I drive conservatively (GM/Chevrolet Executive Customer Support refused to address); the 2019 with same engine and transmission closed the gap between the 2017's underperformance with respect to fuel economy by half. Still a sporty car that drives very well. Shame to see Chevrolet make a mistake with younger drivers that want cars, not SUVs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value