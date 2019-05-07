  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback

Type:

What’s new

  • Mildly updated styling
  • All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
  • Revised feature availability
  • Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
  • Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Feels sporty and planted around turns
  • Touchscreen interface is easy to use
  • Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy>
  • Gas engine's disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy
  • Diesel engine's high upfront cost
  • Front seats aren't particularly comfortable
MSRP Starting at
$19,620
Select your model:
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Cruze does Edmunds recommend?

We're not fond of the standard 1.4-liter engine, but the significant price premium for the diesel engine, at least when new, makes it hard to justify. As such, it's probably best to get the gas engine in the midrange LT trim. The LT has a decent mix of options yet remains competitively priced. Look for the optional Driver Confidence and Driver Convenience packages to get some extra safety and, yes, convenience features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Chevrolet hopes a fresh new look will entice buyers to take a look at the 2019 Cruze. It has features that buyers in the compact class want, such as smartphone mirroring through a fast-acting 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, solid crash test scores and enjoyable handling. The Cruze is also available as a sedan or a hatchback and can be fitted with a fuel-efficient diesel engine, which is distinctive for this class of car.

But certain aspects of the Cruze have kept it as the perennial second string to segment leaders Honda Civic, Kia Forte and Mazda 3. The Cruze's engine choices are the main drawback. The base engine lacks punch, and the diesel, though preferable from a driving standpoint, is a costly option with questionable value from a gas-savings standpoint.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. Available trims include L (sedan only), LS, LT, Diesel and Premier. The L and the LS are pretty light on features. The LT is better, though you'll still need to get a couple option packages to equip it with some desirable safety features. The Diesel and the Premier get most of the Cruze's features.

Powering most Cruze trims is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a four-speaker audio system with two USB ports, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.

Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. An LS Convenience package adds cruise control, 16-inch wheels and steering wheel-mounted controls.

We think you'll be happier with the LT. It comes with the above as standard plus upgraded headlights with LED running lights, a rear center armrest with cupholders, a rear USB port and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. You can also get more features through a couple of packages. An optional Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the Convenience package (requires the Driver Confidence package) includes keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

The Diesel is similar to the LT with its optional features. It's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. An optional Preferred package bundles simulated leather upholstery with a heated steering wheel.

The Cruze Premier gets most of the above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.

Both the LT and the Premier offer an RS Appearance package, with foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models, and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Cruze has received some revisions, including this year's revisions to the list of standard and optional features, including faux-leather instead of real leather on the Premier trim. Additionally, the 2019 model finally gives drivers the ability to disable the automatic engine start/stop system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cruze, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Cruze's performance appeal will largely depend on your commute. Lackluster acceleration makes this sedan less than ideal for city dwellers. But those who typically traverse twisty roads will be impressed by its excellent handling.

Acceleration

Acceleration from a stop is tepid. The Cruze's turbo engine is more responsive on the highway, making overtaking slower cars a cinch. A 0-60 mph sprint time of 8.1 seconds is a little slower than average in this class. Very hot weather can further sap performance.

Braking

The Cruze has a nice, firm brake pedal feel, and the brakes respond as soon as you press the pedal. But they aren't touchy; they're just responsive. The Cruze hatch required 114 feet to come to a complete stop from 60 mph in simulated panic-stop testing. This is average for a compact hatch.

Steering

As in most compact cars, the Cruze's steering effort is fairly light, building up gradually as speed increases. The Cruze feels sportier than others thanks to its quick reactions to steering inputs and a little more feedback transmitted through the steering wheel.

Handling

The optional 18-inch tires provide good grip, so you can take turns reasonably quickly before the tires begin to howl. Body roll seems to be slightly more prevalent in the hatch than the sedan, but compared to the rest of the class, the Cruze is well-sorted.

Drivability

The transmission is intent on making those EPA numbers, so expect engine rpm to stay low unless you really mash the pedal. Even when you press past the halfway point, the transmission shifts at a conservative 3,000 rpm. Thankfully, the annoying automatic engine stop-start system can finally be switched off this year.

Comfort

The ride is comfortable overall, but the seats are far from the best in class. On the climate front, the stop-start mechanism reduces the fan speed when the engine turns off, and the leather seats in our Premier model got swampy during a multi-hour trip.

Seat comfort

The front seats allow plenty of travel for tall drivers, but wider occupants might feel somewhat confined by the narrow seatbacks. There's no lumbar adjustment and the seat belt is not height-adjustable. The padding in the back row is surprisingly firm and the upholstery is pulled taut. Not great.

Ride comfort

Even with the largest wheels, the Cruze soaks up broken pavement and minor imperfections. Road bumps or an undulating surface will cause the Cruze to heave, which can be unpleasant. If you prize comfort over sportiness, you can get a lower trim or opt out of the Premier's RS package.

Noise & vibration

At highway speeds, wind and engine noise is kept to a minimum, while road noise is present but not overwhelming. There's no wind buffeting when a single window is cracked at speed. A mild shock through the cabin can be felt when the Cruze's stop-start feature turns the engine off and on.

Climate control

You'll only really feel the front seats' heating function on the highest setting, and the heated steering wheel barely warms. Crazy that you have to order the Premier trim with an additional package to get automatic climate control, and dual-zone isn't even offered.

Interior

The Cruze isn't as roomy as the cavernous Civic, but four adults should sit comfortably without feeling claustrophobic. The small cabin means most controls are within the driver's reach, including the large touchscreen. Drivers of varying heights will be able to find an ideal seating position.

Ease of use

The instrument panel gauges are clear and easy to understand. Most of the controls on the center stack are easily within the driver's reach with the exception of the temperature knob. Manual gear-selector buttons are awkwardly located on top of the shifter.

Getting in/getting out

Because of the Cruze's wide door opening, high roof and minimal seat bolstering, it is extremely easy to get into and out of the front seats. The sloping roof makes back-row access a bit more difficult.

Driving position

The steering wheel and driver's seat both have a good range of motion, so most people will find an agreeable seating position. The wheel's thumb grips on the 3 and 9 o'clock positions are a smidge too high. The seat bottom doesn't tilt back as much as we'd like, but this is common for this class.

Roominess

There's plenty of legroom for tall occupants up front, but rear passengers will feel the pinch. That said, short rear armrests allow you to splay legs if necessary. There's enough width to the cabin to keep occupants from rubbing elbows, and there's ample headroom above the outboard seats.

Visibility

There's good forward and side visibility thanks to a low hood, tall windows and relatively narrow roof pillars. Visibility over the shoulder is decent, too. The rear window isn't very tall or wide, but a standard rearview camera and optional parking sensors help.

Quality

With a glossy black trim center console, faux leather surfaces on the dash and contrast-color stitching throughout, the Cruze's cabin looks and feels premium. Excessive chrome trim can be blinding in the bright sun, and our tester had developed creaks. Not great for a car with 2,000 miles on it.

Utility

The Cruze hatch's cargo area is 7 cubic feet larger than the sedan's, and the total volume is class-competitive. The cargo area's tall liftover height is disappointing if you're trying to load heavy objects. There are plenty of nooks and crannies to store small items inside.

Small-item storage

The storage cubbies in each door can hold a water bottle and a few small items. There are two typical-size cupholders in the front row and two more in the fold-down rear armrest. The optional wireless charging slot eats up a significant amount of front console storage.

Cargo space

With the rear seats in place, cargo volume measures 22.7 cubic feet; fold down the seats and the volume increases to 47.2 cubes. These figures are average for the class, but the Cruze's tall cargo liftover height and sunken load floor will make it difficult to load and unload heavy objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

Each of the outboard rear seats has a pair of LATCH anchors hidden under clearly marked covers that are easily pushed aside. The three upper anchors are located on top of the rear shelf; you'll have to remove the cargo cover or open the hatch, which tilts the cover, to access them.

Technology

The new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 interface is attractive, uncluttered and, most important, easy to learn and operate. Standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is a major plus.

Smartphone integration

Pairing a phone to the Bluetooth system is simple and quick. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is included on every Cruze, as are an auxiliary input and two USB ports.

Driver aids

Standard and optional safety features are in line with the rest of the class, which is a testament to how much tech is available in this segment. The Premier-only Driver Confidence II package adds lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. Adaptive cruise is not offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing car
Sara,
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

This was my first "big girl" car and I wanted something roomy with good gas mileage and a little kick in the engine. The Chevy Cruze is a dream! The exterior is gorgeous, the turbo engine gives me a satisfying boost, and I only pay $27 for a full tank (Roughly 426 miles). Get this car if you need reliability and a sporty look without sacrificing mpg!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Chevy; discontinued for sale in the USA
Malcol6,
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Hatchback Premier, RS, with Driver Confidence Packages. Compared to the 2017, gives new meaning to "Government Motors". 2017: Leather seats, with pockets on back of front seats for the rear passengers; door buttons all four doors for keyless entry, all four seats heated, AC inverter at rear of console, GPS maps included at Driver Interface Console. 2019: "Leatherette" seats minus pockets, door buttons only only front doors, only front seats heated, AC inverter gone, GPS maps dropped to sell Onstar turn-by-turn instructions; RS package masculinized (more black -- Chevy emblems, aluminum wheels, added a "trunk" light. Our 2017 underperformed EPA fuel economy estimates by 10% under all conditions, though my spouse and I drive conservatively (GM/Chevrolet Executive Customer Support refused to address); the 2019 with same engine and transmission closed the gap between the 2017's underperformance with respect to fuel economy by half. Still a sporty car that drives very well. Shame to see Chevrolet make a mistake with younger drivers that want cars, not SUVs.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car so far
Curzer,
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Bought my Cruze new June 2019. Had it for almost 7 months 6000 miles not one issue so far. I realize that is no guarantee of longevity or long term reliability but my 63 years experience has been that new cars that do not need warranty service right away are a good sign of build quality. Nothing negative to say about the car at this point. If the next 100k are as good as the first 6k I will be very happy.

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$19,620
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Premier 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Premier 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$24,020
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower153 hp @ 5600 rpm
LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LT 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A
MSRP$26,120
MPG 30 city / 45 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower137 hp @ 3750 rpm
LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$22,120
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Cruze safety features:

Teen Driver system
Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
OnStar Crash Response
Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if someone is crossing your path of travel when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. the competition

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Chevrolet Malibu

City drivers will prefer the Cruze's smaller footprint and tighter turning radius, but the Malibu's larger interior cabin will benefit rear passengers. Interestingly, the Cruze hatchback has more cargo room than the Malibu. The Cruze's available diesel engine will be of interest to drivers who operate primarily on the highway, while the Malibu's available hybrid powertrain will benefit city drivers.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Ford Focus

Both models are available in either hatchback or sedan form. They share similar exterior and interior dimensions, though rear passengers in the Focus will have to deal with less legroom. The Cruze's smaller engine doesn't make as much horsepower as the Focus', but it gets better economy.

Chevrolet Cruze vs. Kia Forte

Although the interior and exterior dimensions are very similar, that's all that the Cruze and Forte share. The Cruze has tighter handling, while the Forte's engine is more powerful, though at the expense of fuel economy. You can get more features for your money with the Forte, and Kia also offers a few that Chevy doesn't (such as dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats). Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Forte.

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Cruze a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Cruze both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Cruze fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cruze gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cruze has 22.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Cruze. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze:

  • Mildly updated styling
  • All Cruze trims come standard with a 7-inch infotainment system
  • Revised feature availability
  • Engine stop-start function can now be switched off
  • Part of the second Cruze generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Cruze reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Cruze is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cruze. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cruze's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Cruze is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze?

The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,620.

Other versions include:

  • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,620
  • Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,020
  • LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) which starts at $26,120
  • LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cruze?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Cruze, the next question is, which Cruze model is right for you? Cruze variants include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Cruze models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers buyers a pleasing selection of trims, body types and engines. For starters, even the very basic, no-option L trim still comes with 10 airbags, a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 153 horsepower is unremarkable, but it has enough midrange power to get you moving.

The LS is more readily available, and while it only adds floor mats and a center armrest to the L configuration, it's available with more options to make the car more livable.

The LT hits the sweet spot in price and function, which is why it's available in the most configurations. Finally, the top-trim Premier receives a sportier rear suspension system, 17-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, and interior ambient lighting.

In terms of options, a Convenience package is available for LT trims and is recommended thanks to its heated front seats, keyless capability and eight-way power driver's seat. The LT and the Premier can also be equipped with an RS Appearance package and a Sun and Sound package.

While most of the competition offers varied body types, the Cruze is distinctive in its offering of a diesel engine. It gets great fuel economy — around 50 mpg — but a lot of that fuel-saving cost is offset by the engine's higher cost.

Overall, the Cruze is a fine offering for a small sedan or hatchback, though you might find some rivals to be more compelling overall. When you're ready to buy, let Edmunds guide you to the perfect Cruze.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback is offered in the following styles: LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Cruze Hatchback 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cruze Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Cruze Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including LS, Premier, LT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

