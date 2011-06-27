Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews

Mileage, Mileage, Mileage Carl S , 10/09/2016 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 35 of 40 people found this review helpful I'm a pickup guy. But my 04 Silverado with the 8.1L engine costs a fortune to commute with 45 miles per day, 5 days per week. The last car I bought was a 1986 Cutlass in 1987. I've owned nothing but trucks since. My wife has owned a few compact cars, mostly Subarus. Never was a fan but she liked them. Last year she bought a used 2014 Impala. While shopping for that car we drove a new Cruze with the gas engine. I was somewhat impressed with the car then. Fast forward to present day... My commute is about 45 miles round-trip. I can't ride my motorcycle all winter so I was looking for a fuel efficient compact car. Flash back to the Cruze...but I wanted a diesel. The diesel was only available as a 2014 or 2015 in the US. They're also hard to find. I did locate one at a dealer about 250 miles away. We agreed on a price and the dealer delivered it. Very nice car, fully loaded, and much nicer in the diesel trim than the LS we drove last year. I took it for a quick test drive and instantly liked the car. As a matter of fact, my wife LOVED it. So much so that she made me locate one for her...more on that in a moment. The fit and finish on the car is top notch. Visibility is very good and the car has a "big car" feel to it. The leather seats are comfortable and supportive. The MyLink infotainment system seems complicated but turns out it's pretty intuitive once you start exploring it. The diesel engine is quiet. Almost can't hear it from inside the car. The turbo allows it to accelerate quickly enough for just about any situation. We put about 120 miles on it the next day in a mixture of city and highway driving. The fuel gauge needle barely moved off of the "F" mark. Great little car to run around in. Back to finding a car for my wife. A dealer in Missoula, MT still had a 2014 I had considered...at a reduced price! We drove over and traded the Impala for the 2014 Cruze turbo diesel. The drive home was about 220 miles of mostly mountain driving...including Lolo Pass. I was in a bit of a hurry to get home so pretty much kept my foot into the accelerator. The diesel never hesitated, had ample power for passing in short passing zones and averaged 52MPG for the trip! After dark I rounded a corner on the wet Hwy 12 surface only to have the headlights illuminate a group of raccoons gather right in my lane. An emergency application of the brakes resulted in a quick, straight and safe stop from about 62MPH. No raccoons were harmed in the making of the stop! It was about a 4 hour drive and the car was luxury-car quiet and comfortable. You'd never know you're driving a diesel...until you looked at the fuel gauge. With almost 16 gallons of fuel you'll have somewhere between 700 and 800 miles of highway cruze-ing before your next fuel stop. Simply incredible. We're both very happy with our used Cruze turbo diesels. **UPDATE:** After owning and driving the Cruze TD for about 8 months/4000 miles my opinion of the car has only improved. Absolutely no maintenance issues required for either the 2014 or 2015. Still haven't had to top off the DEF in either car. Had a few issues in snow on the 15 but that's an issue with the original tires...not the car. Starts easily in cold weather. An absolute miser with fuel. We are both very happy with the Cruze TD and we're even considering looking at one of the new 2017 models as soon as they're released. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car if you want to pay for it twice remorsefulcruizeowner , 09/22/2019 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This car by far is the worst car I have ever owned. Chevrolet should hang their head in shame. Within 12000 miles of buying it new the transmission failed and had to be replaced. Within 40k miles I had to replace the catalytic converter, cpu, water lines and exhaust fluid tank. Before 100000 miles had to replace the exhaust fluid tank again. 100k to 120k, transmission again, vacuum pressure system and alternator. Also plan on replacing your 250 dollar battery every year, constant alignment problems, and no spare tire. These where 90% highway miles. So after paying 27k at the dealership plan on another 17k over the course of 3 years. Do not ever buy a Chevrolet cruise. Report Abuse

Pep and Fuel Economy Joe , 10/14/2015 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 9 of 13 people found this review helpful This car was for my son. Fuel economy and comfort were his main must haves. Through college he was driving a Jeep Wrangler. Very fun but loud, uncomfortable and terrible fuel mileage. Lesson learned. The most important thing I would say is to ignore the exterior noise. From the outside, the diesel is louder than the gas engine but driving down the road, there is no difference. The extra insulation absorbs any diesel noise. The diesel emission system has required two repairs. The DEF heater was covered by warranty. The DPF got clogged and the dealer did the regen procedure which they said was a maintenance item and we had to pay for that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel Russell Logan , 05/25/2016 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 9 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my Cruze Turbo Diesel after owning a VW Beetle TDI for a year. I've been a diesel fan since the 80's. This is absolutely the best every-day car I have ever owned. I does a great and very comfortable job of the every day commute, but then with all the comfort and convenience items (my car has all the bells and whistles) longer trips are very enjoyable. Also, the trunk and cargo versatility makes long shopping trips a breeze. I live in Montana, and can say the extra weight up front with the Diesel engine makes this a gem to drive in ice and snow, even with the factory tires. And fuel mileage - don't even look at the EPA sticker. I average 33 MPG in town and 47 on the highway. A recent round trip shopping run to Missoula (150 miles approx) I averaged 52 MPG (without the AC on). I would heartily recommend this car to anyone looking for quality, comfort and nice all around performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse