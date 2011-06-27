Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Limited Sedan
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,726*
Total Cash Price
$12,329
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,926*
Total Cash Price
$16,559
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,092*
Total Cash Price
$17,043
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,217*
Total Cash Price
$16,680
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,143*
Total Cash Price
$12,087
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,309*
Total Cash Price
$12,570
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,257*
Total Cash Price
$17,526
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,143*
Total Cash Price
$12,087
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,932*
Total Cash Price
$13,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$1,698
|$1,056
|$941
|$526
|$2,279
|$6,500
|Repairs
|$461
|$533
|$624
|$728
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$690
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$857
|Financing
|$663
|$533
|$395
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,225
|$1,271
|$1,119
|$991
|$889
|$7,496
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,573
|$5,326
|$5,069
|$4,541
|$6,216
|$29,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$2,281
|$1,418
|$1,265
|$707
|$3,061
|$8,731
|Repairs
|$619
|$717
|$838
|$978
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,151
|Financing
|$891
|$717
|$530
|$332
|$119
|$2,588
|Depreciation
|$4,332
|$1,707
|$1,503
|$1,332
|$1,195
|$10,068
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,515
|$7,154
|$6,809
|$6,099
|$8,349
|$39,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$2,348
|$1,459
|$1,301
|$728
|$3,150
|$8,986
|Repairs
|$637
|$737
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,184
|Financing
|$917
|$737
|$546
|$341
|$123
|$2,663
|Depreciation
|$4,458
|$1,757
|$1,547
|$1,371
|$1,230
|$10,362
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,851
|$7,363
|$7,008
|$6,277
|$8,593
|$41,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$2,298
|$1,428
|$1,274
|$712
|$3,083
|$8,795
|Repairs
|$624
|$722
|$845
|$985
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,159
|Financing
|$897
|$722
|$534
|$334
|$120
|$2,607
|Depreciation
|$4,364
|$1,719
|$1,514
|$1,341
|$1,203
|$10,142
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,599
|$7,206
|$6,859
|$6,144
|$8,410
|$40,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$1,035
|$923
|$516
|$2,234
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$676
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$840
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$387
|$242
|$87
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$3,162
|$1,246
|$1,097
|$972
|$872
|$7,349
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,405
|$5,222
|$4,970
|$4,452
|$6,094
|$29,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$1,732
|$1,076
|$960
|$537
|$2,323
|$6,628
|Repairs
|$470
|$544
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$874
|Financing
|$676
|$544
|$402
|$252
|$90
|$1,965
|Depreciation
|$3,288
|$1,296
|$1,141
|$1,011
|$907
|$7,643
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,741
|$5,431
|$5,169
|$4,630
|$6,338
|$30,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,697
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$1,501
|$1,338
|$748
|$3,239
|$9,241
|Repairs
|$655
|$758
|$887
|$1,035
|$1,209
|$4,546
|Taxes & Fees
|$980
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,218
|Financing
|$943
|$758
|$561
|$351
|$126
|$2,739
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$1,807
|$1,591
|$1,409
|$1,264
|$10,656
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,187
|$7,572
|$7,207
|$6,455
|$8,836
|$42,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$1,035
|$923
|$516
|$2,234
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$676
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$840
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$387
|$242
|$87
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$3,162
|$1,246
|$1,097
|$972
|$872
|$7,349
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,405
|$5,222
|$4,970
|$4,452
|$6,094
|$29,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Limited Sedan 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,440
|Maintenance
|$1,881
|$1,170
|$1,043
|$583
|$2,524
|$7,201
|Repairs
|$511
|$591
|$692
|$807
|$942
|$3,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$949
|Financing
|$734
|$591
|$437
|$273
|$98
|$2,135
|Depreciation
|$3,573
|$1,408
|$1,240
|$1,098
|$985
|$8,304
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,498
|$5,901
|$5,616
|$5,031
|$6,886
|$32,932
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cruze Limited
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited in Virginia is:not available
