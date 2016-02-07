Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Good fuel economy in most configurations
- secure handling when driving around turns
- has a big trunk for its class.
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- value
- appearance
- comfort
- sound system
- transmission
- seats
- technology
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- lights
- infotainment system
- road noise
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just purchased this car over a week ago. I was interested in the Chevy Malibu however, I could not resist this deal. For 2016 they named this the Cruze limited. It is basically a 2015 model, as the 2016 cruze is a total different design. I guess it was to hold over the late debut. Because of that I chose the Cruze for the Value. I got such a great deal over 4,000 off MSRP could not pass it up. The drive is very smooth. The seats are very comfortable. I was surprised. I upgraded from a 2010 Ford focus. I have a 90 mile combined mile commute to work everyday. This definitely gets the job done. I was surprised with the room vs my ford focus I can easily fit my wife and 2 girls who are both under 6 yrs old. Now Mileage wise I get a combined total of about 31.5. MY focus I was getting 37.4. That being said it gets decent mileage for a small vehicle but not the best in my book. Breaking is one par nice and tight. (well calibrated). The quality of the interior is by far where it shines. Great plastics, comfortable seats and has a plethora of audio connections from bluetooth to XM radio and Aux input. Plus you standard CD MP3 player. The look of the cluster gage and AC/Audio area is just a good looking, well thought out design. The cabin is pretty quiet as well. The color I chose is something I've never seen before it's called Blue Ray Metallic. In the light you see hints of blue and metallic sparkles. In the shade it looks really dark almost black. Only issue I have is the pick up is kind of sluggish. For 138 Horsepower I would expect a little more. If your on the fence on this one I highly recommend it. Biggest cargo space I'd say for this type of vehicle and lots of good looks.
I bought my Cruze in February 2016 brand new with 9 miles on the Odometer. I currently have 35,000 miles and overall it’s been a decent car. The transmission has felt odd at times, but I’ve been told this is normal. The only issues I’ve had is the A/C unit has been squeaking and making a noise while it operates under a level 5 speed. Also the Bluetooth and backup camera have on occasion been buggy. The Bluetooth system sometimes won’t connect to my phone so I hard wire it in instead when this happens. The backup camera works most of the time. On occasion it’ll show a black screen for 30 seconds and pop back to normal. Other then these minor issues, it’s not a bad ride. Gas mileage is excellent. With that being said, once my Powertrain warranty runs out at 60,000 miles I plan on parting ways. I miss having a larger engine. My next vehicle I would like to sacrifice some mpg for more hp.
I love everything about my Cruze and highly recommend it. Great mpg gas mileage and high tech everything!
I lease a Cruze because I didn't want to miles on my BMW, and so far it's a great car. The dealership I leased it from was great! It is a little slow/sluggish but it's a 4 banger. I actually enjoy driving it since I got this car I have been driving it more then my BMW. When my lease is up I will probably lease another one is they have any good lease options like I got on this one. MPG has been ok and I drive alittle over 100 miles a day to and from work so I have to fill up every 2 days but I can't complain. BTW mine came with satellite radio for a few months and Wifi also. Again very happy with the Cruze..
Features & Specs
|1LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|26 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6300 rpm
|LTZ 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|26 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|2LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|26 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze Limited
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Cruze Limited a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Cruze Limited reliable?
Is the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?
The least-expensive 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,120.
Other versions include:
- 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $20,195
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,970
- LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,370
- 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,370
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,845
- Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,470
- 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $19,165
- Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $20,195
- L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cruze Limited?
More about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Overview
The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Limited Sedan. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Cruze Limited 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Cruze Limited.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 Cruze Limited featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?
Which 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limiteds are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2016 Cruze Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,470 and mileage as low as 3727 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited.
Can't find a new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Cruze Limited for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,208.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,392.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons