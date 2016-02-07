  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited

2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ Sedan Exterior Shown
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ Sedan Front Badge Shown
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Good fuel economy in most configurations
  • secure handling when driving around turns
  • has a big trunk for its class.

Maybe all you're after is a compact car that foregoes all the latest updates in exchange for a bit of savings. If that's what you want, the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited could be for you. This is a continuation of the previous-generation Cruze, and it still offers high fuel economy and an appealing mix of features for an agreeable price. Check out why else we think the Cruze might be the small sedan that fits your needs.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited might sound like a premium trim level of this small sedan, but in fact it's just a continuation of the original Cruze generation, which dates back to 2011. This placeholder model gives Chevrolet dealers a compact sedan to sell while production of the fully redesigned 2016 Cruze ramps up.

As such, the Cruze Limited remains a competent member of the economy sedan class, with decent fuel efficiency, sharp if aging styling and a solid roster of features for the money. It suffers a bit, though, from a cabin that's not very spacious and an automatic transmission that's not terribly responsive. Moreover, a standout 2015 variant, the peppy and frugal Cruze diesel, is not included in the Cruze Limited lineup.

The Cruze Limited's pricing should be quite attractive due to its carryover status, and the same basic car earned an Edmunds "B" rating not too long ago. Still, there are better choices. The 2016 Honda Civic and 2016 Toyota Corolla each offer appealing content and superior resale value, while the 2016 Kia Forte is a real comer in the segment with solid performance and loads of standard and available features. The 2016 Ford Focus and 2016 Mazda 3, meanwhile, are sportier and more sophisticated. In this impressive company, the 2016 Cruze Limited isn't a top contender, but it could still be worth a look if the price is right.

Chevrolet Cruze Limited models

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is a small sedan offered in five trim levels: L, LS, LT, Eco and LTZ.

Standard equipment on the Cruze Limited L and LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar (with 4G LTE and WiFi hotspot capability) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The LS also adds a spare tire, carpeted floor mats, satellite radio and a compass.

The LT is made up of the 1LT and 2LT equipment-level subsets. Compared with the LS, the 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, body-color side mirrors, chrome beltline trim, cruise control and a rear center armrest.

The Technology package available at the 1LT level gets you a rearview camera and the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system, which bundles a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice controls and smartphone integration. An available Driver Convenience package includes heated mirrors, a six-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, plus remote start for automatic-transmission models.

The Cruze Limited Eco is equipped like the 1LT, but comes standard with the MyLink system. It also benefits from aerodynamic improvements (including a rear spoiler) and has lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires and a smaller fuel tank (manual-transmission only). The Eco Driver Convenience package adds the heated mirrors, power driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror and rearview camera.

Move up to the 2LT to get all of the 1LT's standard equipment, plus the power driver seat and MyLink touchscreen interface. It also comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and heated front seats. A Driver Convenience package is offered that adds the heated side mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror and rearview camera.

At the top of the Cruze Limited range is the LTZ, which comes with all of the 2LT's standard content plus the items in the Driver Convenience package. It also features 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control and premium interior trim.

The Enhanced Safety package is available for all but the L and LS models and includes rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Depending on trim level, a navigation system, a Pioneer nine-speaker premium sound system and a sunroof are also available. The RS appearance package is available on the LT and LTZ models and features restyled front and rear fascias, sporty side moldings, a rear spoiler, foglights and an upgraded instrument panel.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Cruze Limited is simply a renamed 2015 Cruze. The diesel engine is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is front-wheel drive. A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque powers the Cruze Limited L and LS. The LT, LTZ and Eco are fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the L, LS, LT and Eco. A six-speed automatic is optional on the LS, LT and Eco and is standard for the LTZ.

In Edmunds testing, a first-generation Cruze with the turbo 1.4-liter engine and automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in 9.2 seconds, a slightly slower than average time for this class.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates for the Cruze Limited L and LS are 27 mpg combined (22 city/35 highway) with the automatic transmission and 29 mpg combined (25/36) with the manual. The turbocharged LT and LTZ get an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined (26/38) with either transmission. The Cruze Limited Eco gets a laudable 33 mpg combined (28/42) rating with the manual transmission, but drops a bit to 31 mpg combined (26/39) with the automatic.

Safety

All 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard on all models except the 2LT and LTZ, which are upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance.

A rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system are available on all Cruze Limited models except the L and LS.

In government crash testing, the first-generation Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test but a second-worst "Marginal" score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the remaining side-impact roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests, the Cruze earned a "Good" rating.

In Edmunds brake testing, a first-generation Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, a slightly better than average distance for this class of car. Even with its less grippy, fuel-economy-friendly tires, the Cruze Eco stopped in about the same distance.

Driving

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited combines responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. The sport suspension on the 2LT and LTZ models provides better body control but still serves up an agreeable ride. The Cruze Limited's cabin remains relatively quiet at speed for an economy sedan.

The turbocharged 1.4-liter gas engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town than the 1.8-liter, thanks to increased torque that's available at lower rpm. The automatic transmission it's paired to isn't as responsive, however. Programmed for maximum fuel economy, it's reluctant to downshift for quick acceleration and passing unless you really boot the gas pedal.

Interior

The Cruze Limited's cabin has a classy two-tone color scheme and looks more upscale than many of its competitors. That said, there still are a lot of hard plastic surfaces that don't show well on closer inspection. We're also ambivalent about the available MyLink touchscreen interface. We like its simple and straightforward menus, useful voice-command functionality and smartphone-app capabilities, but the occasional slow or missed responses to inputs can be frustrating.

Larger drivers may find the Cruze Limited's front seats a bit narrow and overstuffed. But most folks should find them supportive and comfortable, and they offer plenty of adjustment. A low bottom cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, as it doesn't provide enough thigh support. Rear seat legroom is only average for the segment and feels even smaller in person; you'll find more space in the Civic or Corolla, for example. Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze Limited's large trunk, which measures an impressive 15.0 cubic feet.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited.

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 12 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great price. Great Car.
MICHAEL,
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)

Just purchased this car over a week ago. I was interested in the Chevy Malibu however, I could not resist this deal. For 2016 they named this the Cruze limited. It is basically a 2015 model, as the 2016 cruze is a total different design. I guess it was to hold over the late debut. Because of that I chose the Cruze for the Value. I got such a great deal over 4,000 off MSRP could not pass it up. The drive is very smooth. The seats are very comfortable. I was surprised. I upgraded from a 2010 Ford focus. I have a 90 mile combined mile commute to work everyday. This definitely gets the job done. I was surprised with the room vs my ford focus I can easily fit my wife and 2 girls who are both under 6 yrs old. Now Mileage wise I get a combined total of about 31.5. MY focus I was getting 37.4. That being said it gets decent mileage for a small vehicle but not the best in my book. Breaking is one par nice and tight. (well calibrated). The quality of the interior is by far where it shines. Great plastics, comfortable seats and has a plethora of audio connections from bluetooth to XM radio and Aux input. Plus you standard CD MP3 player. The look of the cluster gage and AC/Audio area is just a good looking, well thought out design. The cabin is pretty quiet as well. The color I chose is something I've never seen before it's called Blue Ray Metallic. In the light you see hints of blue and metallic sparkles. In the shade it looks really dark almost black. Only issue I have is the pick up is kind of sluggish. For 138 Horsepower I would expect a little more. If your on the fence on this one I highly recommend it. Biggest cargo space I'd say for this type of vehicle and lots of good looks.

5 out of 5 stars, My LTZ Updated
DR,
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I bought my Cruze in February 2016 brand new with 9 miles on the Odometer. I currently have 35,000 miles and overall it’s been a decent car. The transmission has felt odd at times, but I’ve been told this is normal. The only issues I’ve had is the A/C unit has been squeaking and making a noise while it operates under a level 5 speed. Also the Bluetooth and backup camera have on occasion been buggy. The Bluetooth system sometimes won’t connect to my phone so I hard wire it in instead when this happens. The backup camera works most of the time. On occasion it’ll show a black screen for 30 seconds and pop back to normal. Other then these minor issues, it’s not a bad ride. Gas mileage is excellent. With that being said, once my Powertrain warranty runs out at 60,000 miles I plan on parting ways. I miss having a larger engine. My next vehicle I would like to sacrifice some mpg for more hp.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my Cruze!
Kenyon,
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I love everything about my Cruze and highly recommend it. Great mpg gas mileage and high tech everything!

5 out of 5 stars, Great commuter car
Freddy,
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)

I lease a Cruze because I didn't want to miles on my BMW, and so far it's a great car. The dealership I leased it from was great! It is a little slow/sluggish but it's a 4 banger. I actually enjoy driving it since I got this car I have been driving it more then my BMW. When my lease is up I will probably lease another one is they have any good lease options like I got on this one. MPG has been ok and I drive alittle over 100 miles a day to and from work so I have to fill up every 2 days but I can't complain. BTW mine came with satellite radio for a few months and Wifi also. Again very happy with the Cruze..

Used Years for Chevrolet Cruze Limited
2016

Features & Specs

1LT 4dr Sedan features & specs
1LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl 6A
MPG 22 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
LTZ 4dr Sedan features & specs
LTZ 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
2LT 4dr Sedan features & specs
2LT 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Cruze Limited a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2016 Cruze Limited both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Cruze Limited fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cruze Limited gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Cruze Limited ranges from 15.0 to 15.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Cruze Limited. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Cruze Limited reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Cruze Limited is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cruze Limited. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cruze Limited's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2016 Cruze Limited is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?

The least-expensive 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,120.

Other versions include:

  • 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $20,195
  • LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,970
  • LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,370
  • 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,370
  • LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,845
  • Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,470
  • 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $19,165
  • Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $20,195
  • L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cruze Limited?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Cruze Limited, the next question is, which Cruze Limited model is right for you? Cruze Limited variants include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Cruze Limited models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Limited Sedan. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Cruze Limited 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Cruze Limited.

