2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Jeff , 09/29/2019 Z06 w/2LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Unbelievable machine - the power is unreal, it's hard to keep your foot off the accelerator. It handles and corners with ease. Comfortable to drive around town and long distance. State of the Art in every way.