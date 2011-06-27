  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,495
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,495
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Carbon Flash Painted Ground Effects Packageyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Stingray Convertible Exterior Appearance Packageyes
Carbon Flash Badge Packageyes
Battery Protection Packageyes
Stingray Logo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,495
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,495
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Decklid Lineryes
Custom Floor Console Lid w/Stingray Logoyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation and Performance Data Recorderyes
Custom Corvette Luggageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Stingray logoyes
Custom-Made Personalized Plaqueyes
Competition Sport Bucket Seats w/Sueded Insertsyes
Cargo Mat w/Stingray Logoyes
Custom Sill Plates w/Stingray Logoyes
Red Safety Belt Coloryes
Chrome Interior Trim Badge w/Stingray Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Carbon Flash Ground Effectsyes
Jake Logo Center Capsyes
Windscreenyes
Jake Carbon Flash Metallic Two-Tone Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holderyes
Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body-Color Carbon Fiber Ground Effectsyes
Z06-Style Body-Color Spoileryes
Customer Selectable VIN Endingyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Yellow-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Red-Painted Brake Calipersyes
Premium C7.R Indoor Dust Coveryes
Shark Gray Hood Stinger Stripeyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Aluminum Wheels w/Red Stripeyes
Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrorsyes
Underhood Liner w/Stingray Logoyes
Carbon Fiber Tonneau Insertsyes
Z06-Style Carbon Flash Spoileryes
Velocity Yellow Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Z51 Style 5-Split Spoke 19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Torque Directional Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Satin Black Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effectsyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Motorsports Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Rocker Moldingsyes
Red, White and Blue Full Length Stripe Packageyes
Front End Cover w/Crossed Flagsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Premium Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Crossed Stingrayyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Premium Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Shark Gray Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted w/Yellow Stripe Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Aero Panelyes
Carbon Flash Rocker Moldingsyes
Premium Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logoyes
Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insertyes
Wing-Style Spoiler w/Wicker Packageyes
Premium Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Premium Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Metallic Gray Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
Front and Rear Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Satin Black Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Body-Color Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Painted, Machined Z51-Style 5-Split Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height48.9 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Exterior Colors
  • Watkins Glen Gray Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Black
  • Admiral Blue
  • Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Arctic White
  • Corvette Racing Yellow Tintcoat
  • Blade Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Run flat tiresyes
P285/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,495
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
