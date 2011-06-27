  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Corvette
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Range
$42,498 - $73,998
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An American Icon

Lou Marinucci, 09/25/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my manual transmission 2013 red coupe used, with only 8,000 miles on it, and it now has 49600 miles, as I drive it daily. It's always with expectation and excitement that I get into the car and turn on the engine, with that exhaust roar making me smile ear to ear. I get compliments, thumbs up and waves wherever I go, from old and young alike. There are other sports cars with more refinement, more and better technology, and very, very few, with better performance, and costing twice as much. I have owned a BMW M5, and Audi S4 and a Porsche Boxer, but none provided me the driving enjoyment that I get every day in the Vette. I always take the long way back home, because driving this car is an endless joy, and it gets 26 to 31 MPG on the highway at speeds up to 80-85 MPH !!!. Proud to drive a truly American Icon, a car that looks, sounds and drives awesome, a car which will require all your attention while driving it, but will reward you with the pleasure of driving a truly great car. This car demands and gets respect from everyone on the road, and makes me feels sorry for all those poor souls in their German or Japanese wannabe sports cars. An amazing value, with no squeaks, rattles or mechanical problems in almost 50,000 miles !!!! Nothing like it on the road (OK, maybe a Lamborghini or a Ferrari). Buy it, and you won't regret it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome Automobile

Corvette Mike, 07/14/2019
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just purchased a torch red 2013 Grand Sport with only 7K miles and have not stopped smiling since. It's fun to wash and an adrenaline rush to drive. The horsepower will pin your shoulders to the seats when proper pressure is applied to the throttle but behaves when driven conservatively. The car handles like it's on rails and the styling is classic. I'm the luckiest guy on the planet to finally have the opportunity to own a Corvette and I have been waiting over 45 years for my turn. It's been my Corvette Summer!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

sweet vette ride

jessie carvajal, 12/23/2016
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

awesome looking sweet ride. very comfortable and is a beast to ride!

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Grand Sport corvette

Phil Johnson, 03/07/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 8 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2013 GS

Michael B. Gagliano Sr, 08/04/2018
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Level of comfort package vehicle is equipped with. LT2

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles