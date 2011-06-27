Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
An American Icon
I bought my manual transmission 2013 red coupe used, with only 8,000 miles on it, and it now has 49600 miles, as I drive it daily. It's always with expectation and excitement that I get into the car and turn on the engine, with that exhaust roar making me smile ear to ear. I get compliments, thumbs up and waves wherever I go, from old and young alike. There are other sports cars with more refinement, more and better technology, and very, very few, with better performance, and costing twice as much. I have owned a BMW M5, and Audi S4 and a Porsche Boxer, but none provided me the driving enjoyment that I get every day in the Vette. I always take the long way back home, because driving this car is an endless joy, and it gets 26 to 31 MPG on the highway at speeds up to 80-85 MPH !!!. Proud to drive a truly American Icon, a car that looks, sounds and drives awesome, a car which will require all your attention while driving it, but will reward you with the pleasure of driving a truly great car. This car demands and gets respect from everyone on the road, and makes me feels sorry for all those poor souls in their German or Japanese wannabe sports cars. An amazing value, with no squeaks, rattles or mechanical problems in almost 50,000 miles !!!! Nothing like it on the road (OK, maybe a Lamborghini or a Ferrari). Buy it, and you won't regret it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Automobile
Just purchased a torch red 2013 Grand Sport with only 7K miles and have not stopped smiling since. It's fun to wash and an adrenaline rush to drive. The horsepower will pin your shoulders to the seats when proper pressure is applied to the throttle but behaves when driven conservatively. The car handles like it's on rails and the styling is classic. I'm the luckiest guy on the planet to finally have the opportunity to own a Corvette and I have been waiting over 45 years for my turn. It's been my Corvette Summer!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
sweet vette ride
awesome looking sweet ride. very comfortable and is a beast to ride!
- Performance
- Comfort
Grand Sport corvette
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 GS
Level of comfort package vehicle is equipped with. LT2
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner