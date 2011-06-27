Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Lou Marinucci , 09/25/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

I bought my manual transmission 2013 red coupe used, with only 8,000 miles on it, and it now has 49600 miles, as I drive it daily. It's always with expectation and excitement that I get into the car and turn on the engine, with that exhaust roar making me smile ear to ear. I get compliments, thumbs up and waves wherever I go, from old and young alike. There are other sports cars with more refinement, more and better technology, and very, very few, with better performance, and costing twice as much. I have owned a BMW M5, and Audi S4 and a Porsche Boxer, but none provided me the driving enjoyment that I get every day in the Vette. I always take the long way back home, because driving this car is an endless joy, and it gets 26 to 31 MPG on the highway at speeds up to 80-85 MPH !!!. Proud to drive a truly American Icon, a car that looks, sounds and drives awesome, a car which will require all your attention while driving it, but will reward you with the pleasure of driving a truly great car. This car demands and gets respect from everyone on the road, and makes me feels sorry for all those poor souls in their German or Japanese wannabe sports cars. An amazing value, with no squeaks, rattles or mechanical problems in almost 50,000 miles !!!! Nothing like it on the road (OK, maybe a Lamborghini or a Ferrari). Buy it, and you won't regret it.