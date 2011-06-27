Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

auric1 , 06/07/2012

16 of 22 people found this review helpful

Sold my '08 base coupe and ordered a '12 GS convertible with NPP exhaust, LT-2, Heritage package and painted racing wheels in supersonic blue metallic. Opted for Corvette Museum delivery and it was special. Took car from Bowling Green on 3,000 mile road trip from to Florida P{anhandle and ended in Key West. Car is gorgeous, people continually stop and comment on color and car. It runs beautifully, smooth ride with tons of power. Huge tires and Z-06 body hug the road thru curves and eat up the roadway on straight aways. Love the car - only weak point is the navigation system which is not equal to the other technical excellence of the vehicle. Buy one, borrow one...steal one.........