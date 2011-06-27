Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews
The Best of The Best
One Lucky Tiger, 03/14/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I'm exceptionally a lucky Vette lover to presently own both the ZO6 and a new 2010 ZR1. Both have there own personality, but, the ZR1 is everything...and even more then what you have read about. It is so amazingly fast, responsive and still rides so smoothly and very pleasant and gentile in city traffic. While you read so much criticism about the inferiority of the interior compared to other supercars, you still have to keep in mind that the extra 75K$ to 100K$ difference buys another Z06 (which I did). Thats a lot of money difference for an extra fancy interior. I dont think fancy interiors is as important as all around performance of a supercar. No one can argue about the perfo
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner