Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews

The Best of The Best

One Lucky Tiger, 03/14/2010
I'm exceptionally a lucky Vette lover to presently own both the ZO6 and a new 2010 ZR1. Both have there own personality, but, the ZR1 is everything...and even more then what you have read about. It is so amazingly fast, responsive and still rides so smoothly and very pleasant and gentile in city traffic. While you read so much criticism about the inferiority of the interior compared to other supercars, you still have to keep in mind that the extra 75K$ to 100K$ difference buys another Z06 (which I did). Thats a lot of money difference for an extra fancy interior. I dont think fancy interiors is as important as all around performance of a supercar. No one can argue about the perfo

