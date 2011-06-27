Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Exceeded all expectations chris p , 10/09/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Having never owned a corvette before, I expected all of the stereotypes to be true, such as a cramped interior, lousy build quality and so forth. None of these having proven to be true. The performance is truly exceptional, it is easy to drive long distances, and nothing has broken or begun to rattle, even with trips to the drag strip and a few road courses. In fact, I frequently choose this over my mercedes sl to drive to work, which surprised even me. Report Abuse

my first 'vette BluByYou , 03/23/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am extremely fortunate in that my first Corvette was a new Z06. The car has met and exceeded ALL my expectations in overall performance and driving enjoyment, but you must be prepared to drive, and pay attention to your driving at all times. This is not a vehicle to drive while talking on the cell phone, putting makeup on, or, heaven forbid, reading while cruising in the right lane. Buy this car if you love to drive. Report Abuse

For the money can't do any better! paulz06 , 05/26/2013 11 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my second Corvette and the Z06 compared to my 2000 Coupe is in a totally different league. The Coupe was a blast and I enjoyed it to no end. It is rare living in a major city and looking forward to drive 4 wheels, but the Vettes will do that for you. My Z06 is somewhat a garage queen, but it is hard to stay away from her. This car is such a blast to drive and own I have a hard time deciding whether my Victory Kingpin or the Z06 is going to get my time. C5 Z06s can be had for as little as 19K or as high as 30K, depending upon mileage and condition. I paid 27K for mine, 8 months ago with 20K miles, GT1 wheels (4K), Corsa CatBack exhaust, and Vararam CAI, in flawless condition. Report Abuse

Private Rocketship Z06MOJO , 12/30/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Found my baby with only 3400 miles and in Torch Red $38,000 U.S. greenbacks later and out the door I went. This car is just flat out the quickest, fastest, most beautiful car I have ever owned. As always beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that is just fine by me and the Corvette critics are always going to be around and that's OK too. Bang for buck there are no cars that even come close to delivering the goods the way a Z06 can. Just a big ear to ear smile every time. Sure there is some road noise, interior could be a little more plush or fancy, but this car is so damn rewarding to drive that any small dislikes are dismissed with any seat time. That is why I have one in my garage Report Abuse