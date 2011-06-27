Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Red Rocket sdz06 , 06/01/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since new. It is the second Corvette that I've owned. The car is extremely fun to drive, handling and acceleration of this car exceeds most driver's abilities. The ride is surprisingly good for such a high performing sports car. Report Abuse

My Red Rocket Toy Chuck , 03/08/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this 2002 Z06 in Oct. of 2001 and it gets just under 2000 miles a year put on it and is garaged whenever it is not driven. It has been in the rain twice and never in snow. This was a dream car for me for a long time and I love just about everything in any category with this car. It is a blast to drive for both power and handling! And the fuel economy really impresses me for an engine with 405 horsepower. This car will be in my family for a long time!

Daily sports driver FN Lawyer , 08/30/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After owning 2 Porsche Carreras in a row, it was with great reluctance that i viewed the Z06 as an alternative. Yet, the press kept heralding its performance prowess, and new found reliability. Went to a dealer for a test drive, my mistake. How could it actually better a Carrera? Well, after 2 years, it simply does. It still hangs tight, no chassis noises, brakes better, accelerates and outcorners better, and i still can't believe the gas mileage. No, it doesn't enjoy same interior design and quality, what a shame, wouldn't mind paying an extra 2k for them. Yet, it's roomy and more comfortable than it seems. I don't think i'll be going back to Porsche.

ZO6 Corvette, 405 HP Dueclaws , 04/10/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful In one word: AWESOME! Prior to owning this ZO6, I've driven Porsches (most recently), BMWs, Jags, etc. The Porsche was a nice car and I "thought" it was fast. But, the ZO6 just demolished that idea. This car is incredibly fast, great handling, and at the same time it's easier to drive than all of my previous (14) sports cars! Here's the real clincher: my wife absolutely loves the ZO6 and drives it more than me!