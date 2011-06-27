Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,329
|$1,727
|Clean
|$514
|$1,175
|$1,528
|Average
|$376
|$866
|$1,129
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$731
