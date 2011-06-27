Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,457
|$6,127
|$7,469
|Clean
|$3,157
|$5,595
|$6,845
|Average
|$2,556
|$4,531
|$5,595
|Rough
|$1,956
|$3,467
|$4,346
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen EuroVan MV 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,712
|$12,522
|$14,387
|Clean
|$7,956
|$11,434
|$13,184
|Average
|$6,443
|$9,260
|$10,778
|Rough
|$4,929
|$7,086
|$8,372