Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,928
|$17,812
|$20,745
|Clean
|$14,504
|$17,290
|$20,109
|Average
|$13,657
|$16,246
|$18,836
|Rough
|$12,809
|$15,202
|$17,563
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,925
|$15,423
|$17,962
|Clean
|$12,558
|$14,971
|$17,411
|Average
|$11,824
|$14,066
|$16,309
|Rough
|$11,090
|$13,162
|$15,207
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,549
|$17,335
|$20,168
|Clean
|$14,136
|$16,826
|$19,549
|Average
|$13,310
|$15,810
|$18,312
|Rough
|$12,484
|$14,794
|$17,075
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,549
|$17,335
|$20,168
|Clean
|$14,136
|$16,826
|$19,549
|Average
|$13,310
|$15,810
|$18,312
|Rough
|$12,484
|$14,794
|$17,075
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Denim PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,568
|$15,114
|$17,700
|Clean
|$12,212
|$14,671
|$17,157
|Average
|$11,498
|$13,785
|$16,071
|Rough
|$10,784
|$12,899
|$14,985
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,560
|$16,180
|$18,844
|Clean
|$13,175
|$15,706
|$18,266
|Average
|$12,405
|$14,757
|$17,110
|Rough
|$11,635
|$13,809
|$15,954
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,238
|$16,987
|$19,783
|Clean
|$13,834
|$16,489
|$19,176
|Average
|$13,025
|$15,493
|$17,962
|Rough
|$12,217
|$14,497
|$16,748
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,645
|$19,861
|$23,131
|Clean
|$16,172
|$19,279
|$22,422
|Average
|$15,227
|$18,115
|$21,003
|Rough
|$14,282
|$16,951
|$19,583
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,352
|$18,319
|$21,336
|Clean
|$14,917
|$17,782
|$20,681
|Average
|$14,045
|$16,708
|$19,372
|Rough
|$13,173
|$15,634
|$18,063
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,346
|$14,862
|$17,419
|Clean
|$11,995
|$14,426
|$16,885
|Average
|$11,294
|$13,555
|$15,816
|Rough
|$10,593
|$12,684
|$14,748
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,238
|$16,987
|$19,783
|Clean
|$13,834
|$16,489
|$19,176
|Average
|$13,025
|$15,493
|$17,962
|Rough
|$12,217
|$14,497
|$16,748
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Denim 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,568
|$15,114
|$17,700
|Clean
|$12,212
|$14,671
|$17,157
|Average
|$11,498
|$13,785
|$16,071
|Rough
|$10,784
|$12,899
|$14,985
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,560
|$16,180
|$18,844
|Clean
|$13,175
|$15,706
|$18,266
|Average
|$12,405
|$14,757
|$17,110
|Rough
|$11,635
|$13,809
|$15,954
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,664
|$17,498
|$20,379
|Clean
|$14,248
|$16,985
|$19,753
|Average
|$13,415
|$15,959
|$18,503
|Rough
|$12,582
|$14,933
|$17,253
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,664
|$17,498
|$20,379
|Clean
|$14,248
|$16,985
|$19,753
|Average
|$13,415
|$15,959
|$18,503
|Rough
|$12,582
|$14,933
|$17,253
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,645
|$19,861
|$23,131
|Clean
|$16,172
|$19,279
|$22,422
|Average
|$15,227
|$18,115
|$21,003
|Rough
|$14,282
|$16,951
|$19,583