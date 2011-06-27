Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Overall satisfied
I bought the 2018 WT ext cab, 3.6L, 8 speed automatic after owning a Tacoma 4 cyl automatic for 16 years. Overall, I like the Colorado. Controls are intuitive, power is much greater than my Tacoma 2.4L provided, and the truck feels much more substantial and heavier duty than the Tacoma. The Colorado gives a reasonably comfortable ride and the seats are fairly comfortable, if not a tad hard. The automatic can also be shifted as a manual transmission if desired. The standard 4 way power driver's seat is a nice feature. The info system, the first I have had, is very intuitive and simple to use. I like the individual tire pressure readouts, which I checked for accuracy and found dead on. There are some downsides to the truck. The air dam at the bottom of the front bumper is way too low for a truck and is easy to scrape on parking lot curbing, and certainly limits any kind of off-road use. Sometimes engineering designs to provide an insignificant improvement in gas mileage ignores every day usage considerations. In warmer weather I will check to see if I can remove the air dam. Speaking of mileage, around town I am only getting 11+ mpg. I realize the truck is new (only 220 miles on it) and mpg has been hampered due to some winter idling time when window defrosting has been necessary, but still, not encouraging. The outside mirrors are not power, and also lack any inside adjustment lever, like my Tacoma had. This is a pain if my wife drives the truck because she will have to get out of the truck to adjust the passenger mirror. Finally, the Colorado has a high step up, especially for a 2x2. My short wife has a problem getting in and we both end up sliding out of the truck to exit. This is irksome considering the very low ground clearance of the truck, which is listed at 8.3" (lowest of the trucks) and I highly doubt that the front air dam is actually that high, at least not with the standard 16" tires. I am not sure why both the front air dam and also the shock absorbers are so low to the ground. The bed and its sides are somewhat high causing me a problem reaching some things lying on the bed of the truck. Reliability at this point is, of course, a question mark, but initial quality has been faultless; no drive train issues and I checked all equipment and gauges and all work as they should. Hopefully this is a good sign. Time will tell. Overall, getting in an out for my wife is a pain, but once in the truck, it is comfortable and enjoyable to drive and provides a feeling of a well made truck, I just have to be careful when parking the truck in parking lots that have parking curbs/cement stops to avoid scraping the front.... again. Update- info screen went blank for one short trip and backup camera, on occasion, has not showed guidelines. Otherwise, no problems. MPG around town noticeably less than EPA rating, but solely on highway I am geting better than EPA MPG rating.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great economical and comfortable Pick Up
I highly recommend this truck great milage for a pickup very quiet and comfortable. No its not a speed demon but it's very acceptable. The seats could be a bit wider and alot softer ,getting in and out is a cake walk very easy no twisting. Love this truck so far. Also the phone and Bluetooth are excelent in this truck but radio reception seems poor, if you do you're own maintenance you will love it , very easy access to everything
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving it.
Nice ride, awesome power and handling. Comfortable seating and interior. A pleasure to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Disappointed for sure
I am older buyer and drove Chevrolet for years. They only went half way on this one. It's a basic so it only has half a reese hitch. The auto drivers window is useless. You can't get it to stop where you want it. The 6 speed transmission is a nightmare. You have to push down on the floor shifter and put it in 6th to get it into reverse. Half the time it won't go in without 3 or 4 tries. The bed is so high up in the air it looks silly (like your going downhill) It does have a back up camera but 90% of the time the backup pattern that most cars have does not come on. The space behind the seat is totally useless. Does not come with storage or seats or anything. Its just there. (like an after thought) It has power seats but no power mirrors. Dealer added over 1K for documentation, nitrogen in tires, seat treatment, and fender wells. LoL. I would not recommend anyone buy a Chevrolet truck of any kind. The dealer was extremely high pressure so do dot buy anything from star auto in Waynesville/waynesville chevrolet. I kept this POS for 6 months and traded it. I grew up owning Cheverolets but after this experience I will never ever buy another one. Poorly engineered for sure. Buy a Nissan or Toyota they are 10 times better.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't Waste your money!
We bought the truck brand new with 5 miles on it. Sounds like something scrubbing underneath perhaps coming from the transmission. It's now at 3,400 mile and the sound is worse and the motor light has came on. Needless to say we we traded it in while we still had a chance to because the dealer ship was so over booked they could never get us in. We went back to Ford. I will never buy another Colorado.
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner