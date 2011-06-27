Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Mike , 03/29/2018 ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

16 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2018 WT ext cab, 3.6L, 8 speed automatic after owning a Tacoma 4 cyl automatic for 16 years. Overall, I like the Colorado. Controls are intuitive, power is much greater than my Tacoma 2.4L provided, and the truck feels much more substantial and heavier duty than the Tacoma. The Colorado gives a reasonably comfortable ride and the seats are fairly comfortable, if not a tad hard. The automatic can also be shifted as a manual transmission if desired. The standard 4 way power driver's seat is a nice feature. The info system, the first I have had, is very intuitive and simple to use. I like the individual tire pressure readouts, which I checked for accuracy and found dead on. There are some downsides to the truck. The air dam at the bottom of the front bumper is way too low for a truck and is easy to scrape on parking lot curbing, and certainly limits any kind of off-road use. Sometimes engineering designs to provide an insignificant improvement in gas mileage ignores every day usage considerations. In warmer weather I will check to see if I can remove the air dam. Speaking of mileage, around town I am only getting 11+ mpg. I realize the truck is new (only 220 miles on it) and mpg has been hampered due to some winter idling time when window defrosting has been necessary, but still, not encouraging. The outside mirrors are not power, and also lack any inside adjustment lever, like my Tacoma had. This is a pain if my wife drives the truck because she will have to get out of the truck to adjust the passenger mirror. Finally, the Colorado has a high step up, especially for a 2x2. My short wife has a problem getting in and we both end up sliding out of the truck to exit. This is irksome considering the very low ground clearance of the truck, which is listed at 8.3" (lowest of the trucks) and I highly doubt that the front air dam is actually that high, at least not with the standard 16" tires. I am not sure why both the front air dam and also the shock absorbers are so low to the ground. The bed and its sides are somewhat high causing me a problem reaching some things lying on the bed of the truck. Reliability at this point is, of course, a question mark, but initial quality has been faultless; no drive train issues and I checked all equipment and gauges and all work as they should. Hopefully this is a good sign. Time will tell. Overall, getting in an out for my wife is a pain, but once in the truck, it is comfortable and enjoyable to drive and provides a feeling of a well made truck, I just have to be careful when parking the truck in parking lots that have parking curbs/cement stops to avoid scraping the front.... again. Update- info screen went blank for one short trip and backup camera, on occasion, has not showed guidelines. Otherwise, no problems. MPG around town noticeably less than EPA rating, but solely on highway I am geting better than EPA MPG rating.