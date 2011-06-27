Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Colorado 2.9L junior08 , 12/18/2006 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I've owned my '07 Colorado ext. cab 2wd, LT1, 2.9L auto, for two months, so far, so good. I like the interior, dash, controls, and the perferred power accessory option.The 60-40 split front bench is comfortable, but should have a better grade of cloth covering (it's suppose to be the deluxe seat?). The 2.9L I4 has pretty good response and torque; mpg is "okay". The auto trans is very good, smooth (but firm) shifts. The build quality, and style is quite good. Overall, a solid American small truck that should service my needs well for a long time. Report Abuse

Is a four speed automatic tranny ext cab lt 2007 fallingdown2 , 04/10/2013 LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new in 2007 and I just cant say I've had any engine probs at all. I have changed the rotors and brake pads. Also the rear shocks and have been problem free otherwise. A few minor issues such as tail lights and a broken emergency brake handle but that's all. It now has 140,000 miles on it and has never had a tune up. I changed the plugs myself. It hasn't cost me a cent mechanically ...yet. Update is now April 2016 and the truck is at 180,000 miles. Has a faulty master cylinder or vacuum booster not sure which but has no break pedal. Goes to the floor. From what I've read brakes issues are common on these trucks. I also failed to mention that I've had problems with the pass lock system since 50,000 miles and dealer offers no sure fix. They'll change ignition but can't assure that will fix the issue. Should be a recall because it is also an issue with this truck and many owners. The ignition misidentifies your key and pass lock disables the fuel pump so you can't start the vehicle for sometimes up to ninety minutes before it resets itself. Has caused me to be late to numerous events and work and also has caused headache when it happens and people are in line behind me at gas stations. Over all I still haven't spent a cent on anything but brake related issues. The truck is not very comfortable riding and has the turn ratio of a cargo barge. I've towed a yard cart of concrete with it on a u haul hitch and it did well. Still has power. Also has a ac issue. Works only in setting 3-4 and this should also be a recall because it's a faulty Russian supplied part. The local radiator shop fixed it with a paper clip and it's been fine on and off since. Every prob I have all the Colorado's seem to have. Hopefully this newer version has improved on these issues. Chevy has a good truck here if they'd just give it some features. Comfort being first. Also some bluetooth and navigation and usb ports would be great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Updated review Willard48 , 03/19/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Now that I haved driven this truck for 6 months, I wanted to update my initial review of 9/24/06. Most of the rough idle and cranking problems were solved with a software update to the onboard computer module. Soon after, I had to take it back for a defective ignition switch. (Engine would die suddenly while you were driving along!) Since that first month, I have had no problems whatsoever with the vehicle. I will say that this is the first vehicle that I have ever gotten so many questionnaires about.(5 so far,I think.) Most included a new one dollar bill. Evidently a lot of people are interested in all aspects of this truck.Overall,I like this truck a lot better now than I did before. Report Abuse

07 Colorado Z71 (Automatic)- The Beast 6t7gtoman , 05/25/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Beast is what my son calls his truck after dealing with a 20" snow while at college in Fayetteville, AR. He was one of only a few people that could get around and spent alot of time playing in the snow. He has had it about a year. Purchased with 25K miles. He has added about 14K. Been to the rockies for wilderness camping and goes to and from college. Only problem was the sliding rear window that was replaced under the GM Certified Warranty. Vehicle is an LT3 with leather, etc. He loves the look, way it drives, and the overall identity. The only downside is the stereo - but a replacement went in in a flash that added MP3 plug, bluetooth' etc. Report Abuse