  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Colorado
5(49%)4(30%)3(8%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.1
37 reviews
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale
List Price
$9,477
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very Surprised.. And Happy with my Colorado

colorred, 04/07/2013
35 of 35 people found this review helpful

I bought my Colorado used with only 48K miles on the OD. I've doubled that and it still runs like a top. I'll admit I was a bit of a skeptic but saw some positive reviews and I'm glad I took the chance. The inline 5 is a great engine, though not overly powerful it suits my needs perfectly. The crew cab has lots of comfortable space. So far (knock on wood) I've only performed regular maintenance and it hasn't required any repair needs. I keep the brake pads changed perhaps a little more often than normal as I was told new rotor replacements will be big bucks. They weren't designed to be changed easily.

Report Abuse

Surprised

jmatt360, 10/08/2012
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used and was kinda hesitant about it's performance. After driving for awhile I was really impressed. Drove it 360 miles in one weekend and got great gas mileage. Estimated about 27 mpg with a load of furniture on the back. Sure it gets more without furniture. Loved the handling of it through Altanta traffic. Would recommend it to anyone interested in a mid - size truck.

Report Abuse

06 Chevy Colorado LT 4WD 3.5L Inline 5

Corey, 08/08/2010
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have had my Colorado for almost a year now. And so far I haven't had any problems besides the fuel economy.

Report Abuse

'06 Z85 Crew

cameron, 11/25/2009
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchased this truck a year ago. Have used it for city driving, long trips, and off roading. I have enjoyed it for all of them. The 3.5L is a little weak but not bad. Driving 65 on the interstate yields about 24mpg, 21mpg @ 75mph. We purchased this truck because it seemed like the best deal for a small 4-door 4x4 truck. We needed the back seat for an infant car seat. It has been a great truck so far with no problems. It even hauls more than I thought it would.

Report Abuse

Great Value

Kevin Thompson, 05/09/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After looking at all the import and domestic small trucks we chose the 4 door Colorado. It was the best value for the dollar. We have owned the car for 3 months and have driven the car 8200 miles now. Zero problem, great fuel mileage and very comfortable. My son needs a car so I think we are going to go with another Chevy.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles