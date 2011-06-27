Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Very Surprised.. And Happy with my Colorado colorred , 04/07/2013 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my Colorado used with only 48K miles on the OD. I've doubled that and it still runs like a top. I'll admit I was a bit of a skeptic but saw some positive reviews and I'm glad I took the chance. The inline 5 is a great engine, though not overly powerful it suits my needs perfectly. The crew cab has lots of comfortable space. So far (knock on wood) I've only performed regular maintenance and it hasn't required any repair needs. I keep the brake pads changed perhaps a little more often than normal as I was told new rotor replacements will be big bucks. They weren't designed to be changed easily. Report Abuse

Surprised jmatt360 , 10/08/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used and was kinda hesitant about it's performance. After driving for awhile I was really impressed. Drove it 360 miles in one weekend and got great gas mileage. Estimated about 27 mpg with a load of furniture on the back. Sure it gets more without furniture. Loved the handling of it through Altanta traffic. Would recommend it to anyone interested in a mid - size truck. Report Abuse

06 Chevy Colorado LT 4WD 3.5L Inline 5 Corey , 08/08/2010 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had my Colorado for almost a year now. And so far I haven't had any problems besides the fuel economy. Report Abuse

'06 Z85 Crew cameron , 11/25/2009 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck a year ago. Have used it for city driving, long trips, and off roading. I have enjoyed it for all of them. The 3.5L is a little weak but not bad. Driving 65 on the interstate yields about 24mpg, 21mpg @ 75mph. We purchased this truck because it seemed like the best deal for a small 4-door 4x4 truck. We needed the back seat for an infant car seat. It has been a great truck so far with no problems. It even hauls more than I thought it would. Report Abuse