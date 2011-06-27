  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Cobalt
4.5
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

very fun car

kylesssc, 10/07/2013
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

honestly i just got my 06 cobalt ss in march and so far no problems. its my first newer car and i fell in love with it the first day i picked it up. a very good car for people to learn stick on. i had no trouble at all. many people may not believe it but this car does have some power behind it, it is a fast little car. it is definitely a head turner. i had looked at many other cars before i came across this one and im very glad that i did end up with it. no regrets at all. very good car

Report Abuse

Mixed feelings...

823freckles, 02/17/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I got my cobalt in 2009 with 17000 miles on it. I was constantly having problems with it-interior quality is awkward and shoddy, I failed an emissions test shortly after buying it, and some other problems I honestly can't remember, except they were costly. I also hated that it seemed to turn way too widely, at least for me-handling was awkward. I would have rated it lower, but as I just totaled it and walked away sans injuries, I'm giving it a slightly higher rating. But I think there are cars just as safe, but more enjoyable to drive out there.

Report Abuse

2006 Cobalt SS Supercharged  A fun toy!

JonyyB, 06/07/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had the car for one year now and 20,000 miles later, I love it as much as I did when I first drove one. So far, the car had only minor issues that were easily resolved by the dealer. Since the car is only in production 2005-2007, I am actually considering buying another one for my wife. This car is quick, fun, and brings excitement into any day! Its a shame GM only kept the Supercharged Cobalt alive for 3 short years. I know I will keep mine for years to come.

Report Abuse

The Car that Keeps on Going

reneg78, 03/22/2011
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

First of I have to say I LOVE THIS CAR. I now work in an office, but before I use to drive the heck out this car on avg 800 miles/week delivering permits for the film industry. I've taken it on a little off road adventure up in the mountains. I've been in one accident and only had cosmetic damage. I've never had any problems with the car. I think the only problem I've had was that the battery on the key ring to unlock the car and trunk had to be replaced twice. But the car no problems. I've fixed the cosmetics, and recently had to buy new wheels but only because I slammed into a pot hole. But its a great car. I would buy another one and recommend to buy.

Report Abuse

The car sells itself.

BowtieBoy06, 11/17/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Since the day I first drove the car, it has never ceased to amaze me. Powerful acceleration, superb handling, and sleek styling all contrbute to the inherent appeal of the car. For all the doubters, the power is definitely there. I've driven it all and I say, all the competitors in its class have a problem on their hands. The supercharger makes this quite a little competitor even for the V-8 boys. The car handles well in the twisties and can take anything you can throw at it. The interior may not be up to luxury standards but it's acceptable for the price range. As long as you remember what you paid for it, you'll always think you got away with murder

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles