  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Cobalt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,920
See Cobalt Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,920
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,920
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,920
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,920
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume97 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Black
  • Rally Yellow
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,920
P195/60R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,920
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Cobalt Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles