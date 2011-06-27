  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 C/K 3500 Series
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,075 - $2,262
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

96 Silverado 3500 Dualy Diesel A/T 2 w/d

J Howard, 08/02/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles