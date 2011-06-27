Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

J Howard , 08/02/2006

I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.