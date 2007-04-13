Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Mort,04/13/2007
In 113,000 km of driving, most of which was carrying my 2400# Bigfoot camper, I am very happy with this truck. I have had to replace the alternator and water pump. 170,000 total kms.