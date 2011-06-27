Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1993 1 ton dually Jerrald Braiuca , 03/26/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the first 1 ton dually I've owned and was surprised at how smooth it rides. I've been around Chevy trucks all my life and this is by far the best design both in convience and styling. Everyone warned me that I wouldn't like the 6.5 turbo but it has all the power and performance I'll ever need while still getting 16-17 mpg. Report Abuse

Matt's review mathew glasscock , 11/01/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use it hard every week. It has 470,865 miles on it and still drive it to work every day and haul cows on the weekend.