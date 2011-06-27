Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
1993 1 ton dually
Jerrald Braiuca, 03/26/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
This is the first 1 ton dually I've owned and was surprised at how smooth it rides. I've been around Chevy trucks all my life and this is by far the best design both in convience and styling. Everyone warned me that I wouldn't like the 6.5 turbo but it has all the power and performance I'll ever need while still getting 16-17 mpg.
Report Abuse
Matt's review
mathew glasscock, 11/01/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I use it hard every week. It has 470,865 miles on it and still drive it to work every day and haul cows on the weekend.
Report Abuse
Used Truck Appraisal
naja, 02/06/2004
0 of 4 people found this review helpful
This truck was a very good truck when it was new. Now it has many miles and has become unreliable. Has to be repaired every few months to keep in use. I am planning on selling and would like an appraisal for TMV. The truck has need for much exterior repairs. Please give me a TMV.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 3500 Series
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner