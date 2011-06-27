  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1993 1 ton dually

Jerrald Braiuca, 03/26/2006
This is the first 1 ton dually I've owned and was surprised at how smooth it rides. I've been around Chevy trucks all my life and this is by far the best design both in convience and styling. Everyone warned me that I wouldn't like the 6.5 turbo but it has all the power and performance I'll ever need while still getting 16-17 mpg.

Matt's review

mathew glasscock, 11/01/2007
I use it hard every week. It has 470,865 miles on it and still drive it to work every day and haul cows on the weekend.

Used Truck Appraisal

naja, 02/06/2004
This truck was a very good truck when it was new. Now it has many miles and has become unreliable. Has to be repaired every few months to keep in use. I am planning on selling and would like an appraisal for TMV. The truck has need for much exterior repairs. Please give me a TMV.

