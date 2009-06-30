Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series for Sale Near Me

Family owned since new. Very reliable and great to drive. Fuel mileage is not that great but considering it is 454 with 4.10 gears 14 mpg is not bad. Could get a 1 ton with better economy but this one is paid for and the average payment on a new one will buy a lot of gas even at $3/gal. Here in rural IA there are many Chev/GMCs of this vintage still working hard. I know it will always start regardless of the temp. I plan to pass this one down to my son (it was my father's truck).

Read more