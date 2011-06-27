Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome Truck!
This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up.
Trade for 4dr
pulls 6500 lb trailer with no effert good ride empty lots of room in 8' bed with cap good lookingf in all white
Over all good truck.
Over all I have been very happy with my truck. It rides nice has a quiet cab and is fun to get on the freeway with. I have been in some very muddy places with it and I have never been stuck yet. I like the way the cab is set up and has a great sounding radio. When Ive used it to tow and could hardly feel like I was towing at all. The only thing I dont care for is the RV mirror it makes a big blind spot. I am rather tall so that could pe part of it.
2000 Chevy 2500 w/ 454 V-8
It has all the power in the world! I absolutely love it .It is fun to drive!
