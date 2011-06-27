Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews
K2500 CC SB 4x4
Mark9999, 03/29/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Good reliable truck with a comfortable ride for a hd 3/4 ton 4x4.
good truck bad trasmison
farminboy, 03/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have a 99 cheverolet K-2500 with a 7.4L and a 5 speed manual transmison. The motor runs great but the transmison is another story I bought the truck brand new and right from the start a noise was in the transmison and i took it back to the dealership and they said there was nothing the matter so after about 12 trips back they rebuilt it and it still made the noise. So I took it back and they finaly got a new trasmison in it and it is doing wonderful.
