Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah

CLASSIC CHEVY SILVERADO 2500 HD, FULLY SERVICED, **ONLY 111,583 MILES** LOCAL UTAH CAR, SPRAY-IN BED-LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER SEAT, 1997 CHEVY SILVERADO EXTENDED CAB 2500, 6 PASSENGER, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, NON SMOKER, CLEAN TITLE, USED, 8 CYLINDER 5.7L RED WITH GRAY CLOTH, PRICE $12,900, ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 8010 SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGK29R5VE238250

Stock: VE238250

Certified Pre-Owned: No

