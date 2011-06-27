  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

'94 full size chevy truck review

kazumjr@cs.com, 11/08/2003
I have 99,000 miles on this truck and it has never failed me once. This truck is very comfortable inside and looks great. My alternator went bad but my voltometer guage showed this problem, so I was able to fix it before my battery went dead. I would recomment this truck to anyone.

my 2500 4X4 Silverado extended cab, LB

Eohipus, 05/06/2002
This is a very good utility vehicle as well as a very comfortable touring vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at 125,000 miles and put 50,000 miles without any extensive repair other than repair caused by driveing style/wear & tear. The 7.0 liter engine is strong in the Lower gears, but found wanting in accelleration in the higher gears.

Tom's Review

tom r, 07/27/2002
It,s been very reliable till it hit 90,000 miles. The trans went and cost me $2,300 to repair.

Good Truck

Tek, 08/09/2002
Well My parents bought this truck brand new, and i bought it from them. I was 16 when i bought it, It was an awesome first truck!! Chevy did a great job on these trucks.

Will not stop running!

Truckman, 08/25/2005
All of my kids have learned to drive, and drove all through high school. Used every day since purchased. Neighbors still borrow it when I am not using it. Gas mileage is 13-15 mpg in city driving. Have used as a tow vehicle also. Just recently lost air-condidtioner, so I am selling - too much stop and go driving without air conditioning in Washington DC summers.

