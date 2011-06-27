Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

'94 full size chevy truck review kazumjr@cs.com , 11/08/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have 99,000 miles on this truck and it has never failed me once. This truck is very comfortable inside and looks great. My alternator went bad but my voltometer guage showed this problem, so I was able to fix it before my battery went dead. I would recomment this truck to anyone. Report Abuse

my 2500 4X4 Silverado extended cab, LB Eohipus , 05/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a very good utility vehicle as well as a very comfortable touring vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at 125,000 miles and put 50,000 miles without any extensive repair other than repair caused by driveing style/wear & tear. The 7.0 liter engine is strong in the Lower gears, but found wanting in accelleration in the higher gears.

Tom's Review tom r , 07/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It,s been very reliable till it hit 90,000 miles. The trans went and cost me $2,300 to repair.

Good Truck Tek , 08/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Well My parents bought this truck brand new, and i bought it from them. I was 16 when i bought it, It was an awesome first truck!! Chevy did a great job on these trucks.