Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

truck_nut , 04/11/2013

2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I own a 93 K-2500, 5.7L, 350 V8, 4 speed auto with overdrive, single cab longbed and I can say that it has been a very reliable and hard working vehicle. I have hauled 4,000lbs of cement mix with no problem, the transmission is built well and runs great, the 350 is nice but the 454 or diesel option is just as good / better. The truck is currently at 170,00+ miles with Ohio rust in the usual places, but the frame has no holes or cracks. This is a good first truck and I would recomend it to just about everybody. It's easy to fix, and learning to fix it is just as easy. If taken care of properly it could probably run for a good long time.