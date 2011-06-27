  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
Like a rock...

truck_nut, 04/11/2013
I own a 93 K-2500, 5.7L, 350 V8, 4 speed auto with overdrive, single cab longbed and I can say that it has been a very reliable and hard working vehicle. I have hauled 4,000lbs of cement mix with no problem, the transmission is built well and runs great, the 350 is nice but the 454 or diesel option is just as good / better. The truck is currently at 170,00+ miles with Ohio rust in the usual places, but the frame has no holes or cracks. This is a good first truck and I would recomend it to just about everybody. It's easy to fix, and learning to fix it is just as easy. If taken care of properly it could probably run for a good long time.

keeps going

jrh, 11/05/2003
I have put 222,000 miles on this truck and it keeps asking for more,the only major work I had to do was rebuild the trany at 200,000 miles, i am buying a new truck this year an It will be a Chevy hands down...!

Good truck overall

snowwolf, 03/14/2002
I have put 10000 miles on this vehicle with no maintenance whatsoever. A good work truck. However, with a V8 under the hood, 15mpg is not too bad. It holds the road well.

